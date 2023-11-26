American girl, 4, among third group of hostages released by Hamas

The Gaza truce is on track as Hamas releases Abigail Edan and other hostages. “What she endured is unthinkable,” President Joe Biden said.

This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Abigail Edan, 4 years old. Abigail, an American-Israeli citizen, was one of the third group of hostages released by Hamas on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, as part of truce deal. Hamas freed 17 hostages, including 14 Israelis. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)

In this photo provided by the Israeli Army, Emily Hand, a released hostage, reunites with her father Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Israel. The tense cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinian prisoners. (The Israeli Army via AP)

In this photo provided by the Israeli Army, Hila Rotem Shoshani, a released hostage, reunites with her uncle Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Israel. The tense cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be back on track after the release of a second group of militant-held hostages and Palestinian prisoners. (The Israeli Army via AP)

A Red Cross vehicle carrying Thai hostages drives by at the Gaza Strip crossing into Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, about hostages freed by Hamas in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

JERUSALEM — The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the terrorists freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a four-day cease-fire deal.

Red Cross representatives transferred the hostages out of Gaza. Some were handed over directly to Israel, while others left through Egypt. Israel’s army said one was airlifted directly to an Israeli hospital.

The Israeli hostages ranged in age from 4 to 84 and included Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American-Israeli citizen whose parents were killed in the Hamas terrorist attack that started the war on Oct. 7. In all, nine children ages 17 and younger were on the list, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Abigail Edan was 3 years old when abducted, and her birthday passed while she was being held in Gaza. She was the youngest American hostage, according to officials.

She has a 6-year-old sister and 10-year-old brother, who saw their parents being murdered on Oct. 7, Liz Hirsh Naftali, Edan’s great-aunt, told CNN. They hid in a closet for 14 hours, she said.

“What she endured is unthinkable,” President Joe Biden said Sunday. “We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones.”

Biden said he did not know the child’s condition but could confirm she was safely in Israel. He did not have updates on other American hostages and said it was his goal to extend the cease-fire deal as long as possible.

Biden said he would speak with Netanyahu later Sunday.

Separately, Hamas said it had released one of the Russian hostages it was holding, “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin” and as a show of appreciation for Moscow’s position on the war. Israeli army radio had reported that it was an Israeli-Russian dual national.

Israel was to free 39 Palestinian prisoners later Sunday as part of the deal. A fourth exchange is expected on Monday — the last day of the cease-fire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed. All are women and minors.

International mediators led by the U.S. and Qatar are trying to extend the cease-fire.

Ahead of the latest release, Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip, where he spoke with troops.

“We are making every effort to return our hostages, and at the end of the day we will return every one,” he said, adding that “we are continuing until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us.” It was not immediately clear where he went inside Gaza.

In a separate development, Hamas announced that one of its top commanders had been killed, without saying when or how. Israel’s military confirmed it.

The cease-fire agreement has brought the first significant pause in seven weeks of war.

Hamas and other terrorist groups seized around 240 people during the terrorist incursion into southern Israel that ignited the war.

Pressure from hostages’ families has sharpened the dilemma facing Israel’s leaders, who seek to eliminate Hamas as a military and governing power while returning all the captives.

The war has claimed the lives of more than 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians killed by Hamas in the initial attack.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The cease-fire, which began Friday, was brokered by Qatar and Egypt and the United States.

Israel has said the truce can be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed, but has vowed to quickly resume its offensive once it ends.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is working “with all sides on the possibility that this deal gets extended to additional hostages beyond the initial 50.”

Hamas commander killed

Hamas announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, who was in charge of northern Gaza and a member of its top military council. He is the highest-ranking terrorist known to have been killed in the fighting.

Al-Ghandour, believed to have been around 56 years old, had survived at least three Israeli attempts on his life and was involved in a cross-border attack in 2006 in which Palestinian terrorists captured an Israeli soldier, according to the Counter Extremism Project, an advocacy group based in Washington.

Hamas said that he was killed along with three other senior terrorists, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas’ rocket-firing unit. The Israeli military mentioned both men in a Nov. 16 statement, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.

The Israeli military says it has killed thousands of terrorists, including several mid-ranking commanders it has identified by name.

Aid and respite in Gaza

The pause has given some respite to Gaza’s 2.3 million people, still reeling from retaliatory Israeli bombardment that has driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocket fire from Gaza terrorists into Israel also went silent.

War-weary Palestinians in northern Gaza, where the offensive has focused, returned to the streets.

In southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people from the north have sought refuge, residents lined up outside gas stations, hoping to stock up on fuel.

Palestinians who have tried to return to the north to see if their homes are intact have been turned back by Israeli troops.

The Israeli military has ordered Palestinians not to return to the north or approach within a kilometer (around a half-mile) of the border fence.

The United Nations said the truce has made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war, though it still hasn’t reached prewar levels. It was able to deliver fuel for the first time since the war began, and to reach areas in the north for the first time in a month.

Hostages for prisoners

The Israeli hostages freed on Saturday included seven children and six women, ranging in age from 3 to 67. Most were from Kibbutz Be’eri, a community that Hamas terrorists ravaged during their Oct. 7 attack.

The freed hostages have mostly stayed out of the public eye. Hospitals said their physical condition has been good, aside from one who was shot during the attack and required surgery. Little is publicly known about the conditions of their captivity.

Eyal Nouri, the nephew of Adina Moshe, 72, who was freed on Friday, said his aunt “had to adjust to the sunlight” because she had been in complete darkness for weeks.

The released Palestinians included at least two women who had been given long sentences after being convicted by Israeli courts of violent attacks.

The war in Gaza has been accompanied by a surge in violence in the West Bank.

The Israeli army has conducted frequent military raids and arrested hundreds of Palestinians since the start of the war, mostly people it suspects of being Hamas terrorists.

———

Samy Magdy reported from Cairo. Isabel DeBre in Jerusalem, and Tia Goldenberg in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed to this report.