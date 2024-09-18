63°F
Nation and World

Americans can now renew passports online

The cover of a U.S. passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, ...
The cover of a U.S. passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
The Associated Press
September 18, 2024 - 7:32 am
 

WASHINGTON — Americans can now renew their passports online, bypassing a cumbersome mail-in paper application process that often caused delays.

The State Department announced Wednesday that its online passport renewal system is now fully operational.

“By offering this online alternative to the traditional paper application process, the Department is embracing digital transformation to offer the most efficient and convenient passport renewal experience possible,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

After staffing shortages caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lengthy passport processing delays, the department ramped up hiring and introduced other technological improvements that have reduced wait times by about one-third over last year. It says most applications are now completed in far less than the advertised six weeks to eight weeks and the online renewal system is expected to further reduce that.

The system will allow renewal applicants to skip the current process, which requires them to print out and send paper applications and a check by mail, and submit their documents and payment through a secure website, www.Travel.State.Gov/renewonline.

