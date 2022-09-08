88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Nation and World

Amid health fears, Queen Elizabeth II under medical care

By Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and Sylvia Hui The Associated Press
September 8, 2022 - 6:57 am
 
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building ...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, England July 15, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an ...
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, in Scotland, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, where Truss was invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under ...
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under ...
Barriers are moved into place at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)
Media gather at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervis ...
Media gather at the entrance to Balmoral in Scotland, where the Queen is under medical supervision, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. The announcement comes a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Liz Truss to become prime minister. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family urgently traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch.

The palace declined to provide further details about the seriousness of the queen’s condition, but there were other worrying signs as Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news” and other politicians expressed their disquiet.

The announcement by the palace came a day after the queen canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council when doctors advised her to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday, when she formally asked Truss to become prime minister.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a palace spokesperson said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with customary policy. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, are already with the queen at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Prince William, Charles’ eldest son, is also en route to Balmoral, as is his brother, Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan, Prince Andrew and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The gathering of the House of Windsor comes just three months after people across Britain paused over a long holiday weekend to celebrate the queen’s 70 years on the throne. While crowds of cheering, flag-waving fans filled the streets around Buckingham Palace throughout four days of festivities, the queen herself made only two brief appearances on the palace balcony to wave to her subjects.

Elizabeth has increasingly handed over duties to Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as she recovered from a bout of COVID-19, began using a cane and struggled to get around.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss said on Twitter.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Since assuming the throne after the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, Elizabeth has been a symbol of stability as Britain negotiated the end of empire, the dawn of the information age and the mass migration that transformed the country into a multicultural society.

Throughout it all, the queen has built a bond with the nation through a seemingly endless series of public appearance as she opened libraries, dedicated hospitals and bestowed honors on deserving citizens.

She worked steadily into the twilight of her reign. But the death of Prince Philip, her husband of more than 70 years, in April of last year reminded the U.K. that the reign of the queen, the only monarch most of her subjects have ever known, is finite.

That truth was the subtext of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations as newspapers, television news shows and even the walls of the palace were filled with images of Elizabeth as she changed from a glamorous young queen in crown and diamonds to a kind of global grandmother known for her omnipresent handbag and love of horses and corgis.

Charles was front and center throughout the festivities as he stood in for his mother and demonstrated that he was ready to take on her mantle.

Wearing a ceremonial scarlet tunic and bearskin hat, he reviewed the troops during the Queen’s Birthday Parade on the opening day of the jubilee. The next day, he was the last guest to enter St. Paul’s Cathedral and took his seat at the front of the church for a service of thanksgiving in honor of the queen. At a star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace, he delivered the main tribute to the woman he addressed as, “Your Majesty, mummy.”

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
3
Who is county official Robert Telles?
Who is county official Robert Telles?
4
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
5
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
$573K progressive jackpot up for grabs at Henderson casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, arrives at court, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New Y ...
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
By Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets children during his visit to a children hospital in ...
In Kyiv, Blinken unveils $2B in US military aid for Europe
By Matthew Lee and Karl Ritter The Associated Press

The Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2.8 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

 
Sandy Hook survivors, raised with trauma, send hope to Uvalde
By Dave Collins and Pat Eaton-Robb The Associated Press

The survivors of Sandy Hook are telling their stories, some for the first time, about growing up as a mass shooting survivor to help the children in Texas.

FILE - A man wearing an Oath Keepers shirt stands outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, Nov. 1 ...
Leaked Oath Keepers list contains elected officials, police chiefs
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday.

FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Fe ...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
By Matthew Perrone and Dave Collins The Associated Press

Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland ...
Energy prices focus for Truss as Britain’s new prime minister
By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Liz Truss became U.K. prime minister on Tuesday and immediately confronted the enormous task ahead of her amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Sept. 5, 2 ...
1 suspect in Canada stabbings found dead, police say
By Rob Gillies and Robert Bumsted The Associated Press

Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said Damien Sanderson, 31, has been found dead and that they believe Myles Sanderson, 30, is in Regina, Saskatchewan.