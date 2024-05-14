Amsterdam university cancels classes as violence erupts at pro-Palestinian rally

Overall, the protests in Europe have not reached the intensity of demonstrations at several U.S. universities.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stage a protest in the entrance hall of the main building at the University of Zurich (UZH), in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP)

Signs and a food table are set up in a tent camp, set up by pro-Palestinian students and demonstrators at the University of Antwerp, as students occupy parts of the campus in Antwerp, Belgium, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

THE HAGUE — The University of Amsterdam canceled classes Tuesday and shut buildings for two days after the latest pro-Palestinian demonstrations over the war in Gaza turned destructive.

Protests continued to simmer at several European universities where students faced off with academic authorities on whether relations with Israel should be broken off or drastically reduced.

In the Netherlands, the board at the nearly 400-year old University of Amsterdam issued a statement saying it could not guarantee the safety of anyone on campus after a group of masked agitators barricaded doors and spray painted slogans on the walls.

The mayhem followed a peaceful walkout of staff and students against the Israel-Hamas war and the university’s response to earlier protests.

Last week, police used a bulldozer to evict demonstrators from an encampment established by students who want the university to cut ties with Israel. The protest was one of many that sprung up around Europe following rallies across college campuses in the United States.

Smaller demonstrations have taken place against the war, both at the University of Amsterdam and at other Dutch universities. But last week’s protest grew into the thousands, with demonstrators chanting slogans including, “Palestine will be free!” and “Cops off campus!”

Riot police were called in multiple times to end the demonstrations, leading to aggressive confrontations. “I’ve never witnessed this kind of violence,” history student Marin Kuijt said in an interview.

After the walkout, some students set up tents inside buildings, intending to occupy the spaces until the university listened to their demands. According to the University of Amsterdam, the peaceful protest was “hijacked by violent elements” who left behind “wanton destruction.”

Smaller students actions were held in Belgium, Greece and Italy, among other EU nations.