62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Animals likely source of COVID, new report says

By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press
March 28, 2021 - 11:55 pm
 
A member of a WHO team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal ...
A member of a WHO team is seen wearing protective gear during a field visit to the Hubei Animal Disease Control and Prevention Center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province in February 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.

The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.

The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China. A World Health Organization official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”

The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. It wasn’t clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its release. The diplomat did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to release it ahead of publication.

The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood. They concluded that transmission through a second animal was likely to very likely. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said that spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.

The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”

It said that highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.

The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.

Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said Friday that the report had been finalized and was being fact-checked and translated.

“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.

MOST READ
1
What happens to your debt when you die?
What happens to your debt when you die?
2
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3 killed in crash northwest of Las Vegas
3
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
17-mile backup reported on southbound I-15 near Primm
4
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$100K video poker jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Kaitlin McKeown/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
2 dead, 8 others wounded in Virginia Beach shooting
The Associated Press

Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront, police said early Saturday.

A skier makes a jump at the Sierra At Tahoe ski resort near Echo Summit , Calif., in January 20 ...
California sees a bit more snow as March nears end
The Associated Press

March delivered a little more snow to some California mountains on Friday and the prospect of extended spring skiing and boarding after significantly dry winter months.

Beverly Cleary signs books at the Monterey Bay Book Festival in Monterey, Calif., in April 1998 ...
Beverly Cleary, beloved children’s author, dies at 104
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were shared with millions through the likes of Ramona and Beezus Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104.

Larry McMurtry poses at his book store in Archer City, Texas, in 2014. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Larry McMurtry, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, dies at 84
By Jamie Stengle The Associated Press

Larry McMurtry, the prolific and popular author who took readers back to the old American West in his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Lonesome Dove,” has died. He was 84.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Ma ...
Biden rips Georgia voting law: ‘It’s an atrocity’
By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Joe Biden on Friday called a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of Georgia’s elections laws “outrageous” and “an atrocity,” and urged Congress to move quickly to bolster voting rights across the nation in response.

In a Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in Atlanta. D ...
‘The truth matters,’ states $1.6B lawsuit against Fox News
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, arguing the cable news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost faltering ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

 
Ship blocking Suez Canal imperils global shipping
By Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Around 10% of world trade flows through the canal, which is crucial for the transport of oil. The closure also could affect oil and gas shipments to Europe from the Middle East.

Read More