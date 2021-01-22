Another day for lottery fever as Mega Millions reaches $970M

Nearly $1 billion — $970 million — will be the jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing at 8 p.m. (PST) Friday.

The Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, jackpot for Mega Millions will be $970 million, Valerie Simpson of Las Vegas, right, and Tonya Hayes of Pahrump line up to buy Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store just across the California state line near Primm Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

One jackpot taken, one more to go.

A Powerball jackpot of just over $731 million is yet to be claimed, but a single winning ticket was sold in a small Maryland town on Wednesday.

Lottery fever has been a month-long event at the Primm Valley Lotto store where people have braved cold weather recently to wait in line for hours for a chance to win a fortune.

Ticket lines in Arizona have been about 20-30 minutes although the drive is longer from Las Vegas than going to Primm.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The record Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018.

Be warned, the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.

