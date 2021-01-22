Another day for lottery fever as Mega Millions reaches $970M
Nearly $1 billion — $970 million — will be the jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing at 8 p.m. (PST) Friday.
One jackpot taken, one more to go.
A Powerball jackpot of just over $731 million is yet to be claimed, but a single winning ticket was sold in a small Maryland town on Wednesday.
Lottery fever has been a month-long event at the Primm Valley Lotto store where people have braved cold weather recently to wait in line for hours for a chance to win a fortune.
Ticket lines in Arizona have been about 20-30 minutes although the drive is longer from Las Vegas than going to Primm.
The largest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016. There were three winners, one each in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The record Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018.
Be warned, the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 312 million.
Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.
