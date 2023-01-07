Another large Mega Millions jackpot up tonight: $940M

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

A sign for the estimated $940 million jackpot up for grabs is seen at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station that sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Roberto Ramirez, 77, from Guadalajara, Mexico holds a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Electrician Jose Valles, 59, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., buys a SuperLotto Plus ticket at the gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Community Leader and former Pasadena city commissioner Allen Shay buys California Lottery tickets to support his community at the gas station that sold the previous $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center, a Mobil gas station at Woodbury Road and Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

People buy SuperLotto tickets at the Mobil gas station that previously sold the $2.04 billion-winning Powerball ticket award at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif., Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lottery players whose numbers didn’t hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night.

The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in U.S history.

Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same at one in 302.6 million.

Elijah Kouza, assistant manager of Buscemis convenience store in the Detroit suburb of Livonia, Michigan, said the Mega Millions jackpot is drawing lots of customers.

“When the big games get this high, that’s when people that never play the lottery got to come in,” he said. “The Mega and Power is more of a fantasy than anything. But all it takes is one.”

At Buscemis, which sells liquor, pizza and, of course, lottery tickets, the $940 million jackpot is prominently displayed both outside and inside the store.

Kouza said the store will sell 20-25 Mega Millions tickets on a normal Friday. Today, he’s anticipating that number to rise to triple digits.

“It’s kind of hilarious to me, because if it’s like $100 million, people are like, ‘Nah.’ They’ll pass,” he said.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want cash, which for Friday night’s drawing would be an estimated $486 million.

If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is not played in Nevada. Players must buy tickets in Arizona or California.