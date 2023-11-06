Antisemitism: South Florida Jews taking up arms

Sandi Lazar, who is Jewish, shows off her target during an introduction to handguns course at the Gun World shooting range in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Peter, who is Jewish, fires his gun during an introduction to handguns course at the Gun World shooting range in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Firearms instructor Bob Pruitt talks with student Jackie Rubin, a former orthodox Jew who converted to Christianity, during an introduction to handguns course at the Gun World shooting range in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)

Will Farrugia, director of training at the Gun World shooting range in Deerfield Beach, Florida, helps student Sandi Lazar, who is Jewish, during an introduction to handguns course on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS))

“To be honest with you, I hate guns,” Peter, 76, shouted over the sound of gunshots Saturday afternoon as his wife took aim at a target at Gun World in Deerfield Beach, Florida. “But it’s better us than someone else.”

The Jewish couple had arrived for their Intro to Handguns lesson with Florida Firearms Training about noon. Peter, who asked to keep his last name private for safety reasons, had shot a rifle decades ago; his wife had never shot a gun before. By the end of the day they would be returning home with one.

So would Justine Youngleson, 58, and Sandi Lazar, 65, a South African Jewish couple from Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and Jackie Rubin, 64, a former orthodox Jew who converted to Christianity, who wore a T-shirt with a giant heart on it and described herself as a “very peaceful person.”

Across South Florida, Jewish residents are buying guns and learning to use them, many of them older, more liberal-leaning people who never thought they’d touch a gun in their lives.

Spouses are dragging each other to lessons, children are going with parents. Introductory shooting classes are booked up months into the future, even on the Sabbath, because people are so desperate for slots.

Still others are buying security cameras; taking self-defense classes like Krav Maga, the Israeli martial art that focuses on surviving real-life scenarios; contemplating leaving jewelry at home; and removing mezuzahs from their doors, as they speak of a fear they have not felt before.

Since Hamas terrorists massacred over 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7, national and local officials began warning the public of the heightened potential for antisemitic incidents and hate crimes. But those early statements turned increasingly ominous as hatred brewed and the Israel-Hamas war stretched on.

For residents of South Florida’s predominantly Jewish neighborhoods and cities, already on alert, a different kind of fear followed Oct. 7.

“This is the first time I really feel unsafe in the U.S.,” said Michele Lazarow, a Hallandale Beach city commissioner who is Jewish. “Maybe it’ll finally be when I get a firearm.”