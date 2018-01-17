Nation and World

Apparent meteor rattles Michigan residents — VIDEO

The Associated Press
January 16, 2018 - 9:40 pm
 
Updated January 16, 2018 - 9:44 pm

DETROIT — The National Weather Service says the bright light and what sounded like thunder in the sky across the Detroit metropolitan area may have been a meteor.

Meteorologist Jordan Dale says the weather service hasn’t been able to confirm that it was a meteor despite reports and videos received by the agency late Tuesday. But he says “it was not thunder or lightning or weather-related.”

Some residents reported their homes shaking.

The weather service says by about 9 p.m. it had received dozens of reports.

Dale says the weather service is trying to determine what caused the light and noise, calling it “a rare occurrence.”

