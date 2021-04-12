Applications begin for FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance program

The federal program aims to ease the financial strain of deaths due to COVID-19.

(Getty Images)

A federal program to reimburse funeral costs of those killed by the coronavirus began accepting applications Monday.

To be eligible for the COVID-19 funeral assistance program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, applicants must have incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020.

According to the agency’s website, the program can cover costs including transportation of up to two people to identify the deceased, transfer of remains, a casket or urn, a burial site, a headstone, arrangement of the funeral ceremony, cremation costs and use of funeral home equipment or staff.

Only funerals from deaths that occurred in the United States, including U.S. territories, are eligible for funeral reimbursement. The death certificate must show the death was caused by, may have been caused by, or was likely the result of COVID-19 or symptoms related to the disease.

The agency will not accept online applications.

To begin the application process, call 844-684-6333. The process should take about 20 minutes to complete.

Reimbursements are limited to $9,000 per funeral, with a maximum of $35,500 per application, per state. There is no set deadline to apply.

If approved for reimbursement, money will be distributed by either direct deposit or by a check in the mail, whichever is chosen during the application process. Information about the person who died, including their social security number and date of birth, will be required to apply.

A copy of the death certificate, documentation of funeral expenses and proof of assistance from any other source must be provided to the agency.

For more information, visit FEMA’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.