April the Giraffe expected to give birth soon — LIVESTEAM

April the giraffe in her pen from a screenshot. (Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam)

Get ready to spend your days watching countless hours of livestreams.

April the Giraffe is expecting another baby.

According to USA Today, the famous giraffe at The Animal Adventure Park in New York is ready to give birth any time now. Fans can watch on the park’s YouTube channel.

The park has kept fans updated via social media on April’s condition. On March 6, the park announced on Facebook that it could be “hours, a day or so, perhaps” before April gave birth, but “things are looking imminent.”

This is April’s fifth pregnancy, according to USA Today, and her second at the park.

Last time April was close to giving birth, the livestream received more than 232 million views, according to Google.

