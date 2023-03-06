59°F
Nation and World

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth Sphinx-like Roman-era statue

By Associated Press
March 6, 2023 - 1:45 pm
 
In this undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, a sphinx statue believed to be made in the likeness of a Roman emperor is uncovered from an archaeological site in Qena, Egypt. The site that also contains a shrine to the Ancient Egyptian god Horus dating back to the Roman era, according to the country’s top antiquities official Mostafa Waziri. Waziri also said in a statement that initial examinations point to the statue being modeled after the Roman Emperor Claudius, who ruled in the first century AD. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)
This undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and A ...
This undated photo distributed Monday, March 6, 2023, by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities shows a tablet dating to Ancient Roman times, written in Hieroglyphics and Demotic, uncovered from an archaeological site where a sphinx statue was discovered, in Qena, Egypt. The site also contains a shrine to the Ancient Egyptian god Horus dating back to the Roman era, according to the country’s top antiquities official Mostafa Waziri. (Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities via AP)

CAIRO — Archaeologists unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt, antiquities authorities said Monday.

The artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of the capital of Cairo, the Antiquities Ministry said in a statement.

Archaeologists believe the statue’s smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome’s rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 A.D., the ministry said.

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information to statue’s identity and the area. The statue is much smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 66 feet (20 meters) high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

The limestone shrine includes a two-layer platform and a mud-brick basin from the Byzantine era, the ministry said.

Such discoveries are usually touted by the Egyptian government in hopes of attracting more tourists, a significant source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped North African country.

