Are your $2 bills worth thousands? Here’s how to check

Here’s a look at which $2 bills are worth the most, why they hold their value and how you can determine if your $2 bill is worth more than your next paycheck.

Many people think $2 bills are rare, but in reality, there are millions still in circulation. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Many people think $2 bills are rare, but in reality, there are millions still in circulation, and they continue to be printed. However, while most $2 bills are only worth their face value, certain ones can fetch thousands of dollars on the collector’s market.

This article will explore which $2 bills are worth the most, why they hold their value and how you can determine if your $2 bill is worth more than your next paycheck.

Which $2 bills are worth the most?

Not all $2 bills are valuable, but certain editions stand out due to their rarity, historical significance or printing errors. But similar to the most valuable coins, it’s extremely unlikely that you would ever come across these bills in your daily life. As you’ll see, bills printed in the 1800s tend to be the most valuable.

1862 and 1869 legal tender notes

The earliest $2 bills, issued in 1862 and 1869, feature a portrait of Alexander Hamilton (who was later replaced by Thomas Jefferson). These notes are highly sought after by collectors thanks to their historical importance and limited availability.

Depending on condition, these bills can be worth anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand.

1890 $2 Treasury Note

An 1890 $2 Treasury Note featuring General James McPherson is worth upwards of $4,500, according to U.S. Currency Auctions. However, it can fetch tens of thousands of dollars at auction, especially if it’s in perfect condition.

1928 red seal notes

The 1928 $2 bill was the first to feature Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello. Unlike later editions, it displayed a red seal rather than a green one. Collectors favor these notes because they were part of the earliest modern $2 bill series.

Circulated bills can fetch $5 to $175, but uncirculated bills in pristine condition can be worth several hundred dollars to over $1,000.

1953 and 1963 red seal notes

While not as valuable as older versions, these bills are still collectible. Depending on their condition, they can range from $5 to about $20.

1976 bicentennial $2 bills (with special serial numbers or stamps)

The 1976 $2 bill was released to celebrate the U.S. bicentennial, and while most of them are only worth face value, some with special serial numbers, misprints, stamps or star notes can be worth $20 to $900.

The rarest $2 bill from this year is known as a ladder note, which means its serial number is 12345678. These notes can be worth thousands of dollars at auctions.

Uncirculated vs. circulated $2 bills

The condition of a $2 bill significantly impacts its value. Collectors classify bills into two broad categories:

•Uncirculated: These bills have never been used in transactions, so they remain crisp, clean and free of folds or tears. Uncirculated bills are far more valuable (and rare, especially the older they are) than circulated ones. For example, an uncirculated 1928 red seal $2 bill could be worth over $1,000, while a circulated version may only be worth $5 to $175.

•Circulated: These bills have been used in everyday transactions and often show signs of wear and tear. While circulated $2 bills can still be valuable, they’re always worth less than their uncirculated counterparts.

In short, a bill in pristine condition will always fetch a higher price.

What’s the market for rare $2 bills?

The market for collectible $2 bills is quite active. Many $2 bills are traded via online marketplaces, including eBay, Heritage Auctions and currency dealer websites. However, if you’re looking to make money investing in collectibles, you can find more potentially profitable options elsewhere.

The demand for rare $2 bills means that sellers can often find buyers quickly, especially for well-preserved or unique bills. In general, older bills and bills with errors tend to sell the fastest and at the highest prices.

Looking for a more reliable way to make money? Check out Bankrate’s list of the 10 best investments.

How to sell valuable $2 bills

If you think you have a valuable $2 bill, here are the steps you need to take to determine its worth and find potential buyers.

•Identify the series and condition: Look at the series year and seal color. Take note of the bill’s condition (circulated vs. uncirculated).

•Research the value: Compare similar bills sold on eBay or currency auction sites, and consult a currency pricing guide. Heritage Auctions offers a helpful guide on how to evaluate the value of paper currency.

•Find a buyer: You can sell your $2 bill through online marketplaces like eBay or you can visit a coin and currency dealer. Another option is listing your bill with auction houses specializing in paper money. A financial advisor might be able to help you evaluate potential offers.

•Store your bill in a safe place: Keep uncirculated bills in protective sleeves, and avoid folding or handling the bill. Store in a cool, dry place to prevent the bill from getting damaged.

How many $2 bills are still in circulation?

Despite their perceived rarity, $2 bills are still shockingly common. According to the U.S. Treasury, there were over $3.2 billion worth of $2 bills in circulation as of December 2023. And that figure has been growing steadily each year for about two decades.

While they’re less common than other denominations, $2 bills are still being printed. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing printed around 128 million new $2 bills in fiscal year 2023 alone.

While receiving a $2 bill in change at the gas station or grocery store might feel rare, they’re still considered legal tender, and banks can still distribute them upon request. However, due to their lower demand in everyday life, many people mistakenly believe they’ve been discontinued.

Bottom line

The $2 bill may not be a common sight in everyday transactions, but certain editions are worth far more than their face value. Whether you have an 1890 bill worth thousands or a 1976 bicentennial bill with a special serial number, it’s worth checking to see if you own a hidden gem.

However, while there’s always a chance, don’t count on your $2 bill turning out to be a valuable alternative investment. If you’re looking for more reliable ways to grow your wealth, consider consulting with a financial advisor.