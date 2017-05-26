Ariana Grande plans Manchester benefit concert after attack

Ariana Grande performs on Aug. 26, 2015. (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)

People hold a minute of silence in a square in central Manchester, England, Thursday, May 25, 2017, for the victims of the suicide attack on Monday night. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

A woman stands by flowers offered for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

A woman places flowers at a memorial for the victims of a suicide attack at a concert by Ariana Grande that killed more than 20 people Monday night in central Manchester, Britain, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Armed police work at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig in Manchester, England Monday, May 22, 2017. Several people have died following reports of an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police said. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Emergency services personnel speak to people outside Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Ariana Grande has vowed to return to Manchester, England, to give a concert to raise money for the victims of Monday’s deadly bombing at her show there.

In a statement on Friday, the pop star says “we won’t let hate win” and offered to “extend my hand and heart and everything I possibility can give to you and yours.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, tom love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

She did not announce a date for the concert.

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows after the bombing, which left 22 dead. The tour will restart June 7 in Paris.