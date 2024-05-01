83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Arizona 2-year-old killed after bounce house swept up by wind

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
In this photo provided by Carrie Clark of Lehi, Utah, is Galena, a 6-year-old house cat. Clark ...
Cat accidentally travels from Utah to California in cardboard box
The injectable drug Ozempic is displayed, July 1, 2023, in Houston. Federal regulators are chal ...
US challenges ‘bogus’ patents on Ozempic, other drugs to spur competition
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference in the Kirya military base ...
Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah ‘with or without a deal’
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea
By Alexa St. John Associated Press
May 1, 2024 - 11:26 am
 

One child was killed and another injured when a bounce house was swept up by wind in Casa Grande, Arizona, in what local authorities called “a tragic accident.”

Saturday’s fatality occurred after a strong gust sent the inflatable toy house “airborne into the neighboring lot” with several children playing inside, according to a statement from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

A two-year-old was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second child was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities didn’t publicly identify the victims.

Experts say unsafe wind conditions can trigger such accidents frequently, especially in the southwestern U.S. However, the sheriff’s office said it was not aware of any similar events in Pinal County.

Few states in the U.S. have explicit guidelines or regulations for setting up bounce houses, despite the weather-related risks.

One study of wind-related bounce house accidents found that most happened due to a few meteorological causes. Dust devils and distant thunderstorms are two common precursors.

Dust devils stem from a difference in heating that causes an updraft in one area and a downdraft in another, said Jeff Masters, founder of Weather Underground and now with Yale Climate Connections.

“All you would need is a little bit of a wind gust from the side to cause that to spin, and it creates a vortex,” he said.

The result can be winds of 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Cold fronts, or conditions after one, can cause falling temperatures, atmospheric pressure changes and gusty winds.

“All it takes is a minute of wind to loft one of those things,” Masters said of bounce houses. “And if you have your bounce house up, then you’re at risk.” ———

Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate solutions reporter. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, alexa—stjohn. Reach her at ast.johnap.org.

MOST READ
1
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
2
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
3
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
4
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
5
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Members of Houthi security forces stand guard during a march in the capital Sanaa on March 15, ...
Portuguese-flagged ship is hit far in Arabian Sea
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A Portuguese-flagged container ship came under attack by a drone in the far reaches of the Arabian Sea, authorities said.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Israelis grapple with how to celebrate a holiday about freedom as many remain captive
recommend 2
33 dead in Afghanistan after heavy rain, flooding
recommend 3
U.S. military says it destroyed Houthi drones over Red Sea, Yemen
recommend 4
Video shows California deputies fatally shooting abducted teen as she surrenders
recommend 5
Explosions, loud noise heard near Iran city
recommend 6
U.S. and U.K. issue new sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s weekend attack on Israel