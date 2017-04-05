Arizona authorities bust pot-growing, production operation

Kingman police busted a large marijuana grow operation. (Kingman Police Department)

Law enforcement authorities have taken down a large marijuana growing operation in northwest Arizona.

Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper of the Kingman Police Department said officers from multiple agencies seized about 200 plants growing in three greenhouses on property located about 20 miles east of the city.

Cooper said the search last Friday also resulted in the confiscation confiscated a sophisticated kitchen lab used to extract the active ingredient in marijuana. The process creates a cannabis concentrate used to make edibles and other pot products.

Cooper said authorities estimate the value of the seized marijuana and pot products to be in excess of $800,000. Cooper said six people, including the owner, were contacted on the property. Nobody was arrested, though the case remains under investigation.

Cooper said the Mohave County Attorney’s Office will contemplate charges in what he called an illegal drug growing and distribution operation.