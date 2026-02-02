61°F
Sheriff says ‘we do in fact have a crime scene’ in search for mom of ‘Today’ host Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie attends the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds, at Spring Studios on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file)
This image provided by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, shows a missing person alert for Nancy Guthrie. (Pima County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
Punxsutawney Phil makes 2026 winter forecast prediction
Trump: Kennedy Center to close for 2 years for renovations in July
5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and father return to Minnesota from Texas detention facility
Russian drone strike kills 15 in Dnipro as Zelenskyy says more Russia-Ukraine talks next week
The Associated Press
February 2, 2026 - 8:24 am
 
Updated February 2, 2026 - 8:33 am

TUCSON, Ariz. — An Arizona sheriff says “we do in fact have a crime scene” as authorities search for the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Speaking during a Monday morning news confernce, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said there are signs at the home indicating Guthrie did not leave on her own.

“I need this community to step up and start giving us some calls,” Nanos said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona are searching for the 84-year-old mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a news conference Sunday night that Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the Tucson area. Her family reported her missing around noon Sunday. Nancy Guthrie has some physical ailments, but no cognitive issues, he said.

Searchers were using drones and search dogs to look for Nancy Guthrie, Nanos said. Search and rescue teams were supported by volunteers and Border Patrol and the homicide team was also involved, he said. It is not standard for the homicide team to get involved in such cases, Nanos said.

“This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we located just looking at the scene,” Nanos said. He was not ruling out foul play.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement on Monday, NBC’s “Today” show reported.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

“Today” opened Monday’s show with the disappearance of the co-anchor’s mother, but Savannah Guthrie was not at the anchor’s desk.

