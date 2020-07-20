100°F
Nation and World

Arizona coronavirus count levels off after large weekend jump

The Associated Press
July 19, 2020 - 8:35 pm
 

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 31 additional deaths from the coronavirus, a day after reporting a daily record of 147 deaths that officials attributed to the inclusion of information gathered from a review of death certificates.

The virus death toll in Arizona stands at 2,761 as of Sunday, according to Department of Health Services data. There have been 143,624 confirmed cases statewide as of Sunday, up more than 2,300 from the day before.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The department had attributed the record number of deaths reported Saturday to the inclusion of 106 cases tied to COVID-19 after a review of death certificates.

The Arizona Republic reported there were no new records set for ventilators in use, inpatient hospitalizations, intensive care unit beds in use or emergency department visits by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19 have dropped, a sign that Arizona’s COVID-19 outbreak may be moderating.

Records were set after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders and other restrictions in May and the state became a national hot spot for reported cases.

In June, Ducey authorized local governments to impose mask requirements to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and many have done so. Ducey has in recent weeks also called for mask use, social distancing and hand washing.

Nevada inmates in Arizona

Nearly 70 percent of Nevada inmates at a private Arizona prison tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement Saturday night from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

