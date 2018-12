A same-sex couple from Arizona is lobbying toy giant Mattel, the makers of Ken and Barbie, to consider adding same-sex couples to their wedding sets.

In a report from KNXV in Phoenix, Matt Jacobi and Nick Caprio are meeting with company officials this week. They are pushing for more diversity in the Mattel doll lineup.