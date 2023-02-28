52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists likely accident, police say

By Anita Snow The Associated Press
February 27, 2023 - 8:14 pm
 
Pedro Quintana-Lujan (Maricopa County Jail via AP)
Pedro Quintana-Lujan (Maricopa County Jail via AP)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The crash of a truck into a group of 20 bicyclists on a bridge that killed two and injured nearly all the rest of a Phoenix area cycling group appears to have been an accident, police said Monday.

The driver told officers his steering locked.

Goodyear Police Chief Santiago Rodriguez said the cause of the Saturday morning crash is under investigation. He said the driver told officers he was headed to work with materials he picked up for a job.

Authorities say the driver was 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan.

“There is no indication that his was an intentional act or anything but an isolated incident,” Rodriguez said.

A charging document released by police Monday says Quintana-Lujan told officers he was driving in the left of two northbound lanes when his steering locked and he drifted into the vacant right lane, then into the adjacent bike lane where he heard “a sound similar to metal.”

The document said the driver told officers “he let off the gas and regained steering control, then turned left and stopped in the middle of the bridge.”

It said reconstruction of the collision determined when Quintana entered the bike lane he also struck the concrete barrier that separates the roadway from a sidewalk, leaving black tire marks halfway up the wall and striking several cyclists.

The department was waiting for results of a blood test acquired with a warrant that would show whether the driver was impaired. Quintana-Lujan told officer he shared a marijuana cigarette the night before, according to the document.

Quintana-Lujan was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Sunday on suspicion of two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

He is scheduled to appear in Superior Court on March 3. His hometown wasn’t immediately available and it was unclear if Quintana-Lujan has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Community shaken

One person remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition. The cyclists who died were identified as Karen Malisa, 61, of Goodyear, Arizona, and David Kero, 65, who was visiting from Michigan.

The crash shook the area’s avid cyclists, who encourage other riders to travel in large groups for improved protection.

“We have a tight-knit cycling community, so this has deeply affected many,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizello.

“The cyclists are out there, getting exercise, clearing their minds, they have the right to ride in safety,” said John Dollar, whose son Rob Dollar died in 2017 when he was struck head on by a motorist as he descended the roadway that goes to the top of South Mountain in Phoenix.

Police said the driver in Saturday’s crash was driving a pickup truck hauling a trailer when the vehicle crashed into a group of bicyclists about 8 a.m. on the Cotton Lane Bridge in Goodyear, which is located about 19 miles west of Phoenix.

Quintana-Lujan stayed at the scene of the crash and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation, police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said.

Authorities originally said 11 people were injured in addition to the two who died, but police said Monday that 19 of the 20 in the outing organized by West Valley Cycle were injured.

In Arizona, it is legal for bicycles to ride in traffic lanes and the state law requires drivers to give at least a three-foot distance between the cyclist and the car.

Fatal crashes

It was the latest in a string of deadly cycling accidents involving groups of riders in recent years in Arizona and neighboring Nevada.

An Arizona box truck driver plowed into a group of cyclists on a Nevada highway in December 2020, killing five people and injuring four. He was later sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in Nevada state prison for driving under the influence of methamphetamine causing death.

The cyclists were among about 20 making an annual 130-mile trek from Las Vegas through the Nevada and California desert.

In Show Low, Arizona, in June 2021, a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists participating in the community’s Bike the Bluff road race, critically injuring several riders before police chased the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store. One cyclist later died.

About 270 cyclists were participating in the race in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix. The truck driver, who was also critically injured, was later sentenced to 26½ years imprisonment.

Also in 2021, a tow truck carrying a moving truck crashed into a group of cyclists in Flagstaff, killing a 29-year-old female cyclist and injuring five other riders.

MOST READ
1
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
Vince Neil’s former ‘Home Sweet Home’ in Las Vegas for sale
2
$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$131K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
$250K slots jackpot hits at northern Nevada casino
4
Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier
Man suspected in fatal bus stabbing released from jail 2 days earlier
5
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Who’s moving here? People from these cities looking for homes in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Tired of snow, rain in California? It’s not over yet
By John Antczak and Sean Murphy The Associated Press

The new series of storms are arriving, even as parts of California were still digging out from last week’s powerful storm.

 
Winter storm slams Southern California
The Associated Press

A powerful winter storm that swept into southern California was swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in areas around Los Angeles on Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

President Joe Biden, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hug as they say goodbye ...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
By Evan Vucci, John Leicester, Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity.

Taha Erdem, 17, center, his mother Zeliha Erdem, left, and father Ali Erdem pose for a photogra ...
Turkish teen films ‘last moments’ from quake-hit apartment, survives
By ROBERT BADENDIECK and MUCAHIT CEYLAN Associated Press

Showing remarkable resilience and bravery for a teenager believing he was speaking his last words, he speaks of regrets and the things he hopes to do if he emerges alive. During the video, the screams of other trapped people can be heard.

Taja Cantlon clears chunks of snow left by a snowplow from out of her driveway entrance Tuesday ...
Winter storm slams Northern Arizona, shuts down I-40
The Associated Press

A winter storm packing gusty winds and heavy snow shut down schools and stretches of highways in northern Arizona and New Mexico on Wednesday.

More stories for you
U-Haul driver in deadly NYC ‘rampage’ had violent history in Las Vegas
U-Haul driver in deadly NYC ‘rampage’ had violent history in Las Vegas
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Bicyclist dies 5 months after crash in downtown Las Vegas
Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine, report says
Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine, report says
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 killed in wrong-way crash identified
2 killed in wrong-way crash identified