Nation and World

Arizona halts some transfers of patients from Nevada, other states

By Paul Davenport The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 - 6:01 pm
 
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix in July 2020 ...
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at Cesar Chavez City Park in Phoenix in July 2020. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the media on COVID-19 during a news conference in Phoenix in ...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey addresses the media on COVID-19 during a news conference in Phoenix in November 2020. (Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via AP)

PHOENIX — With Arizona hospitals admitting increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients, state health officials said Wednesday that they suspended some transfers of patients from other states.

Out-of-state hospitals can still transfer patients to Arizona through direct hospital-to-hospital requests, but the use of the interstate Arizona Surge Line system was suspended Monday, Department of Health Services spokeswoman Holly Poynter said.

The system was activated April 21 to expedite transfers of virus patients for higher levels of care, to efficiently use hospital beds and to equalize patient numbers among hospitals, according to the department.

Poynter said the Surge Line service for out-of-state patients will resume after hospital occupancy drops again.

The suspension was first reported Tuesday night by the Arizona Republic.

The department says virus-related hospitalizations had reached 2,217 as of Tuesday, including 531 people in intensive care units. Arizona had about 500 virus patients most days during September before the outbreak worsened in October.

Including all types of patients, ICU beds reached 90% occupancy last weekend and remained at that level Tuesday, according to the department.

Nevada receives some patients

While some Arizona hospitals have been treating patients transferred from other states during the pandemic, some Arizona patients have been transferred to hospitals in neighboring states, including Nevada and New Mexico.

Citing a growing patient load at the hospital in Safford, the Board of Supervisors in conservative Graham County, near the New Mexico border, reluctantly adopted a mask mandate Monday morning. Over the summer, the county and the cities of Safford, Thatcher and Pima strongly recommended mask-wearing in public but did not require it.

The Graham County mask order lasts for six weeks. Violators will be warned on a first offense and face a fine of up to $50 if they dodging the mandate.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 3,982 additional known COVID-19 cases, with nine more deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 310,850 cases and 6,524 deaths.

Seven-day rolling averages of new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 positive tests all increased in the past two weeks, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Bryant de Venecia poses for a photo with his paddleboard in Honolulu, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. ...
Some Hawaiians embrace tourist-free state during pandemic
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Locals, many of whom depend on tourism jobs, have long felt ambivalence about living in an island paradise that relies heavily on visitor spending, but many saw an upshot to a health crisis that threatened their livelihoods.

 
California sees new high in coronavirus cases
By Brian Melley and Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California reported a record number of coronavirus cases Wednesday as Los Angeles restaurants prepared to close for three weeks.

In this Sept. 10, 2019 file photo, Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national secu ...
Trump pardons former national security advisor Flynn
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

President Donald Trump pardoned former national security adviser Michael Flynn on Wednesday, taking direct aim at the Russia probe.

In this photo provided by Utah sports writer Andy Larsen are a childhood piggybank, right, and ...
Spare change tweet generates big money for COVID aid
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

As sportswriter Andy Larsen was sorting his spare change — some from a childhood piggy bank shaped like SpongeBob SquarePants — it struck him: Other people in Utah could use the money more than he could.

Travelers wearing masks check in at United desks at San Francisco International Airport during ...
Despite virus risk, millions in US travel for Thanksgiving
By Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

Millions of Americans took to the skies and hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household.

 
Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving address
By Alexandra Jaffe The Associated Press

President-elect Joe Biden appealed for unity Wednesday in a Thanksgiving-eve address to the nation asking Americans to “steel our spines” for a fight against the coronavirus that he predicted would continue for months.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery driver to ...
Mask up: Vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

Despite the expected arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in just a few weeks, it could take several months — probably well into 2021 — before things get back to something close to normal in the U.S. and Americans can once again go to the movies, cheer at an NBA game or give Grandma a hug.

 
Michigan certifies Biden’s win over Trump
The Associated Press

Michigan election officials on Monday certified Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state amid President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to subvert the results of the election.

