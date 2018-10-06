Arizona highway reopens near Grand Canyon after flooding

Crews have repaired a collapsed major northern Arizona highway that tourists use to reach the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, Lake Powell and southern Utah.

Crews work to repair Highway US 89 near Cameron, Ariz., on Friday. (Arizona DOT via Twitter)

A semi-truck is stuck in a large sinkhole on Highway US 89 near Cameron, Ariz., after heavy rains hit the area Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (Arizona Department of Public Safety via AP)

CAMERON, Ariz. — Crews have repaired a collapsed major northern Arizona highway that tourists use to reach the Grand Canyon’s North Rim, Lake Powell and southern Utah.

A 30-foot section of U.S. 89 caved in late Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa.

UPDATE: Following a round-the-clock effort, US 89 has reopened between Cameron and US 160 after a 30-foot section was closed due to flooding Wednesday. Drivers should continue to expect reduced speed limits in the area. pic.twitter.com/FI0Ezx7yDi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 6, 2018

One person who crossed the section as it gave way died after being hit by another vehicle.

Crews filled in the washed-out section Friday.

The highway was closed north of the Cameron Trading Post on the Navajo Nation.

Locals and emergency responders got around it. But tourists, hunters and others were forced on a more than 100-mile detour.