99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Arizona man convicted of killing 2, burying bodies loses appeal

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has upheld the murder convictions and death sentence of a Phoenix man in the killings of two people whose bodies were later found buried in his mother’s backyard.

The court concluded Wednesday that jurors didn’t abuse their discretion by sentencing Alan Champagne to death in one of the two 2011 killings for which he was convicted.

Authorities say Champagne fatally shot Philmon Tapaha at his apartment, choked to death Brandi Nicole Hoffner, put their bodies in a box and buried it at his mother’s home.

The big break came when a landscaper doing remodeling work at the home after his mother’s eviction had discovered the buried box.

Champagne was sentenced to death in the killing of Hoffner and convicted of second-degree murder in Tapaha’s death.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - An invasive Burmese python moves through the grass during a demonstration by the Florida ...
Florida to expand its efforts to hunt down pythons

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is expanding its efforts to eradicate invasive pythons in the Everglades and is working with the federal government to get snake hunters to remote areas of Big Cypress National Preserve.

Two people are taken into custody at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., on Wednesday, Au ...
Immigration raids conducted at several Mississippi food plants
By Rogelio Solis and Jeff Amy The Associated Press

U.S. immigration officials raided several Mississippi food processing plants on Wednesday, part of an operation carried out by President Donald Trump’s administration that targeted owners and employees.

Pedro Pierluisi, sworn in as Puerto Rico’s governor last week, speaks during a press conferen ...
Puerto Rico high court overturns Pierluisi as governor
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

The move clears the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil. She has said she doesn’t want the job.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 face murder charges after disabled child knowingly left in car
The Associated Press

South Carolina authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.