Arizona man pleads guilty in fatal head-on crash on US 95

Shane Matthew Richardson (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

A northwest Arizona man faces a lengthy prison term after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a deadly head-on collision last year on U.S. Highway 95 that authorities say was alcohol related.

Shane Richardson, 27, of Bullhead City entered the plea Wednesday during a hearing in Kingman. Terms of the plea agreement require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steve Conn to impose a 15-year prison term at a June 5 sentencing hearing.

The state Department of Public Safety said that Richardson crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle driven by Joseph Frederick, 57, of Bullhead City on Feb. 8, 2016, near the northwest Arizona community of Fort Mohave.

Frederick was fatally injured in the fiery crash and Richardson was injured and hospitalized.