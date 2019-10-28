58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Arizona officials find 30 immigrants alive in locked semitrailer

The Associated Press
October 28, 2019 - 2:55 pm
 

TUCSON, Ariz. — Border Patrol officials say 30 immigrants have been found alive in a locked semitrailer in southern Arizona.

They say agents at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado arrested two U.S. citizens in connection with Saturday night’s incident.

Tucson Sector agents referred a semitrailer for secondary inspection after a Border Patrol dog alerted to the vehicle.

During the inspection, agents say 29 residents of Mexico and one from Ecuador were found hidden inside the trailer.

Border Patrol officials say the 30 immigrants were being processed for immigration violations while the U.S. citizen driver and passenger face prosecution for human smuggling violations.

The names of the two citizens haven’t been released.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Oct. 27, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force’s X-37B successfully ...
After 2 years aloft, Air Force’s mystery space plane lands
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The X-37B landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Sunday. The Air Force is mum about what the plane did in orbit after launching aboard a SpaceX rocket in 2017.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, T ...
Growing anxiety looms over Democrats’ 2020 primary
By Steve Peoples, Alexandra Jaffe and Hunter Woodall The Associated Press

The lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s candidacy underscores a broader trend emerging in the states that matter most in the Democratic Party’s high-stakes presidential nomination fight: Primary voters appear to be getting less certain of their choice as Election Day approaches.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses reporters as he arrives with ...
Ex-Bolton aide defies subpoena, deepening impeachment standoff
By Eric Tucker and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The three House committees leading the Democratic investigation have scheduled several current and former National Security Council officials to testify this week behind closed doors — an attempt to get a better look inside the White House as Trump pushed Ukraine to conduct politically motivated investigations.

Woodbridge firefighter Joe Zurilgen passes a burning home as the Kincade Fire rages in Healdsbu ...
Tens of thousands flee homes as fires rage across California
By Terence Chea and Don Thompson The Associated Press

Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western Los Angeles neighborhoods on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced thousands to flee their homes.

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday ...
A tip, the raid, the reveal: US takedown of al-Baghdadi
By Deb Riechmann and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The daring raid was the culmination of years of steady intelligence-gathering work — and 48 hours of hurry-up planning once Washington got word that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be at a compound in northwestern Syria.

Priest Nguyen Duc Vinh leads a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An pr ...
Vietnam takes forensic samples to aid truck deaths case
By Linh Do and Hau Dinh The Associated Press

Thirteen people in Nghe An’s Yen Thanh district have been reported missing, with relatives fearing they were on the truck.

Supporters of center-left Peronist presidential candidate Alberto Fernández and running ma ...
Argentine President Macri concedes presidential vote
By Luis Andres Henao and Almudena Calatrava The Associated Press

The result would rattle financial markets and possibly further depreciate Argentina’s already weak currency.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, art expert Stephane Pinta points to a 13th-c ...
Old painting found in French woman’s kitchen sells for $26.6M
By Thomas Adamson The Associated Press

An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman’s house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation.