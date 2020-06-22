96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Arizona passes 50K confirmed COVID cases

The Associated Press
June 22, 2020 - 9:51 am
 
Updated June 22, 2020 - 9:53 am

PHOENIX — Arizona has now passed the 50,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The state Department of Health Services reported 2,592 additional cases as of Sunday, increasing the statewide total to 52,390.

Health officials also reported one more known death, pushing Arizona’s total so far to 1,339.

The state’s surge in additional cases this week set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients.

Arizona set a daily new-case record of 3,246 on Friday. There were 3,109 cases reported Saturday preceded by 2,519 Thursday and 2,392 Tuesday.

The state has emerged as a COVID-19 national hot spot since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May.

Health officials have attributed the new cases to increased testing and to community spread of the virus.

Saying that data trends were headed in the wrong direction, Ducey on Wednesday reversed himself and allowed local governments to impose requirements for people to wear masks in public to curtail spread of the virus. Most cities and counties have done that.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
2
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
3
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
Opponents of masks in casinos responsible for policy change
4
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
5
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Commuters wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus line up ...
World leaders warned not to ‘politicize’ pandemic
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

The comments by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has faced criticism from President Donald Trump, comes as the number of reported infections soared in Brazil, Iraq, India and southern and western U.S. states.

This handout photo provided by his family shows 93-year-old Wake Sharp, center behind plexiglas ...
Because of the virus, some dads mark Father’s Day from a distance
By Martha Irvine The Associated Press

Dads at nursing homes across the country marked Father’s Day at a forced distance from their families Sunday. Some families relied on video calls; others used social media to send their wishes.

FILE In this Saturday, June 20, 2020 file photo, residents wear faces mask to protect against c ...
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
By Joseph Wilson and Jamey Keaten The Associated Press

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

Empty seats are visible in the upper level at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at BO ...
Did TikTok teens, K-pop fans punk Trump’s comeback rally?
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

For more than a week before Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in three months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for an event they had no intention of attending.

Police stand guard at the Abbey gateway of Forbury Gardens park in Reading town centre followin ...
UK police: Park stabbing that killed 3 was a terror attack
By Jill Lawless and Alastair Grant The Associated Press

A stabbing rampage that killed three people as they sat in a British park on a summer evening is being considered a terrorist attack, police said Sunday.

A police vehicle is parked outside the Uptown Theatre Sunday, June 21, 2020, following a shooti ...
1 dead, 11 people wounded in Minneapolis shooting
The Associated Press

An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants.

Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, seen in 1993. (Courtesy)
Cobain ‘MTV Unplugged’ guitar fetches $6 M at auction
The Associated Press

Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana’s 1993 “MTV Unplugged” performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.

In this June 7, 2020, photo provided by Norm Tabije, Angela Keen uses her home computer in Hono ...
Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii’s quarantine scofflaws
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Volunteer sleuths with the group Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers has helped find people on Oahu and the Big Island who were later arrested by police, founder and former reporter Angela Keen said.

Read More