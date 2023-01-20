49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Arizona pauses lottery sales after update crashes system

The Associated Press
January 20, 2023 - 11:02 am
 
FILE--Customers wait in line at The Last Stop to buy Powerball lottery tickets Sunday, Jan. 10, ...
FILE--Customers wait in line at The Last Stop to buy Powerball lottery tickets Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in White Hills, Ariz. Arizona Lottery officials said Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, that they have halted all ticket sales and prize redemptions after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash. (AP Photo/John Locher/File)

PHOENIX — Arizona Lottery officials have halted all ticket sales and prize redemptions after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash.

Officials said Friday that they were working with the company that operates the gaming system to bring it back online. The outage began Thursday.

All Arizona Lottery retailers have been unable to sell games and winners have been unable to claim prices, but drawings for games will still continue.

Officials said they have no estimate for when the problem will be fixed and sales can resume.

Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar in a statement Friday apologized to player, retailers and those who benefit from ticket sales.

“Protecting the integrity of the Lottery’s games is paramount to our operations,” he said. “We are working diligently to bring our games back online as quickly and reliably as possible while keeping our players, retailers and beneficiaries top of mind.”

Officials said lottery drawings and results still were being posted to the Arizona Lottery’s website, and tickets purchased before the outage are valid but cannot be redeemed until the system is back online.

Arizona Lottery ticket sales have exceeded $1 billion annually for four consecutive years. During the fiscal year ending June 2022, the lottery reported more than $1.36 billion in sales and the transfer of nearly nearly $270 million to education, conservation and economic development programs as mandated under state law.

MOST READ
1
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
Player wins pair of $100K video poker jackpots at Strip casino
2
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
12 items to buy now as 2023 supply chain shortages loom
3
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
‘Mattress Mack’ wagers $2M on Cowboys-49ers playoff game
4
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
Snakes, death and bankruptcy: Robin Lehner’s ‘Tiger King’-like ordeal
5
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
7 new and upcoming restaurants in Las Vegas for January
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Par ...
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

LONDON — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

A helicopter blade on the ground at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructur ...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash
By Malak Harb The Associated Press

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who oversaw the country’s police and emergency services, is the most senior official killed since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago.

 
Ninth storm slams into California
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

The ninth in a three-week series of major winter storms is churning through California. Mountain driving remains dangerous and flooding risk is high near swollen rivers.

More stories for you
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winning tickets drawn in $685M Mega Millions jackpot
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
No winner for Mega Millions; jackpot jumps to $940M
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest
$1.35B Mega Millions jackpot is game’s 2nd highest
1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
1 entry matches all 6 numbers in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
No tickets match all Mega Millions numbers; jackpot rises to $1.1B
‘I don’t think there is enough water’: Colorado River crisis stokes worry in Arizona
‘I don’t think there is enough water’: Colorado River crisis stokes worry in Arizona