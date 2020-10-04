Arizona police: Man dead, roommate in custody after shooting

The investigation is ongoing and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County medical examiner’s office.

Roy Dean Medlin (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office)

An Arizona man is in custody after police say he shot and killed his roommate after an altercation, according to a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Roy Dean Medlin, 64, of Golden Valley is in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility after being booked for second-degree murder.

Police say Medlin called officers to the home on the 4600 block of North So Hi Boulevard in Golden Valley to report the shooting. The body of David Scott Hendrix, 49, was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing and the official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Mohave County medical examiner’s office, the release said.

Golden Valley is about 105 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.