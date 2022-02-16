66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Arizona priest’s baptisms presumed invalid due to error

By Jacques Billeaud and Giovanna Dell’Orto The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 - 3:26 pm
 
The Catholic Church said baptisms performed by priest, Rev. Andres Arango, who served in Arizon ...
The Catholic Church said baptisms performed by priest, Rev. Andres Arango, who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, including at St. Gregory Parish Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Thousands of baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, Roman Catholic officials said.

People affected were baptized by the Rev. Andres Arango, who served in three parishes in metro Phoenix from September 2005 until his resignation Feb. 1. The Diocese of Phoenix said other Catholic sacraments received by a person may have to be repeated after he or she is re-baptized properly.

The diocese, which is trying to identify people baptized by Arango, set up a FAQ section on its website to confront issues related to the botched baptisms and also created a form for people who were initiated into the church by the priest to complete.

Arango’s error was in saying, “We baptize you in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit,” when he should have begun the sentence by saying, “I baptize you.”

“The issue with using ‘We’ is that it is not the community that baptizes a person, rather, it is Christ, and Christ alone, who presides at all of the sacraments, and so it is Christ Jesus who baptizes,” Bishop Thomas Olmsted wrote in a mid-January message on the diocese’s site.

Vatican guidance

The Vatican in June 2020 issued the guidance declaring that the formula “We baptize you…” was invalid and that anyone who was baptized using it must be re-baptized using the proper formula.

The Holy See said it was taking action because some unnamed priests were using the “We” formula to make the baptism more of a communal affair involving parents, godparents and the community in welcoming a new member into the Catholic Church.

Arango was the pastor of the St. Gregory Parish in Phoenix. Before coming to Arizona in 2005, he served in San Diego and Brazil.

Kevin Eckery, director of external and community relations at the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, said the diocese there told people who think they might have been baptized by Arango to talk with their parish priest, check their baptism certificate and get baptized again if they fear theirs was invalid.

“It’s relatively easy to fix it. The parish priest can take care of this quickly — if they want to be re-baptized, they can be,” Eckery said.

In an undated note on the Phoenix diocese’s website, Arango wrote: “It saddens me to learn that I have performed invalid baptisms throughout my ministry as a priest by regularly using an incorrect formula. I deeply regret my error and how this has affected numerous people in your parish and elsewhere.”

Christina Moishe Collins, a parishioner and cantor at St. Gregory, said Arango was beloved and helped boost the congregation’s dwindling membership.

“Father Andres came in and he just was just like a breath of fresh air. He’s so filled with the faith in this positive, uplifting manner,” Moishe Collins said.

At his last service, she said, he received a standing ovation and people waited outside with banners to thank him and show support.

“I don’t see him doing this with malice in any manner. It was a mistake,” she said. “So it saddens me, and I think he’s going to do his best to address it now and to take care of this mistake.”

Past mistakes

There have been similar cases elsewhere in the past.

In Detroit, church officials in 2020 said a deacon used the wrong words while baptizing people from 1986 to 1999.

The most dramatic consequence in that case involved a priest who was baptized by the deacon as a boy: Because the baptism was invalid, so was the 2017 priestly ordination of the Rev. Matthew Hood, who discovered the wrong words while watching a video of his childhood baptism, the archdiocese said.

The archdiocese said marriages performed by Hood might not be valid and urged couples to speak to their pastor as soon as possible “so any steps can be taken to remedy your marital status in the church, if necessary.”

Hood was baptized again and ordained as a priest a second time.

That same year Oklahoma, a new priest, the Rev. Zachary Boazman, learned that his baptism was invalid as well.

Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley subsequently validated the marriages performed by Boazman, who was baptized and ordained again.

Katie Burke, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Phoenix, said rank-and-file Catholics brought the issue of Arango’s baptisms to the attention of the church.

“Likely, the people who heard it happen in Phoenix were aware of these other stories and therefore knew the phrasing to be incorrect,” Burke said.

Burke said the diocese was not aware of any seminarians, deacons, or priests who were invalidly baptized by Arango.

Before serving at St. Gregory, Arango was pastor at Saint Jerome Catholic Church in Phoenix and the St. Anne Roman Catholic Parish in nearby Gilbert.

MOST READ
1
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
Closed Southern Nevada hotel targeted for industrial park
2
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
Josh McDaniels’ coaching staff taking shape with Raiders
3
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
Diners recount experience at restaurant accused of serving ‘adulterated’ food
4
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
Golden Knights GM addresses Marc-Andre Fleury reunion rumors
5
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
More arrests made in Strip incident tied to NFL running back
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec ...
California goes from summer heat to rain, snow
The Associated Press

Winter weather advisories were issued for mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region sweltered in temperatures that soared into the 80s and 90s.

Honor guard soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troo ...
Russia to pull back some troops, ready for talks with NATO
By Dasha Litvinova and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures.

 
West’s megadrought the worst in 1,200 years, study says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

 
US to close embassy in Ukraine; Russia says it will keep talking
By Vladimir Isachenkov and Yuras Karmanu The Associated Press

The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.

Truck drivers and others protest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday ...
Busiest US-Canada bridge reopens; Ottawa protest persists
By Rob Gillies and Corey Williams The Associated Press

Police in Windsor, Ontario, arrested 25 to 30 protesters and towed several vehicles Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit.

Valentyna Konstantynovska, 79 years-old, holds a weapon during basic combat training for civili ...
Tensions rise as over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
By Ellen Knickmeyer, Jim Heintz and Aamer Madhani Associated Press

Ukraine’s president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that, even as the U.S. reported Sunday that Moscow positioned more of its troops closer to Ukraine’s borders and some airlines canceled or diverted flights to the capital of Kyiv.

Police look on as a protest vehicle leaves a demonstration which has blocked traffic across the ...
Standoff at Canadian-US border eases — before protests swell
By Rob Gillies and Mike Householder The Associated Press

In Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators, the blockades snarling traffic and commerce for a sixth day.

This image provided by The White House via Twitter shows President Joe Biden at Camp David, Md. ...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
Jim Heintz and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” in an hourlong call on Saturday.

 
Phoenix shooting leaves 9 police officers hurt
By Jacques Billeaud and Terry Tang The Associated Press

A man who shot his ex-girlfriend at a Phoenix home early Friday ambushed the first officer on the scene, seriously injuring him, then opened fire on other police as they tried to rescue a baby.