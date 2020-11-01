79°F
Nation and World

Arizona reports over 1,500 COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

November 1, 2020 - 11:35 am
 

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials have reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day and two additional deaths as the total death toll nears 6,000.

The state Department of Health Services said the 1,527 cases reported Sunday increases Arizona’s total to 247,473 since the coronavirus pandemic began with the known death toll now at 5,981.

Health officials had reported 1,901 new cases Saturday along with 45 deaths, the biggest spikes in months.

Saturday’s reported rise in the number of confirmed infections was the largest single-day increase since Aug. 1, following increases that have been growing over the past few days — from 1,044 on Wednesday to 1,315 on Thursday and 1,565 on Friday.

The 45 deaths were the most reported in one day since Sept. 3.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Arizona was a national COVID-19 hot spot in June and July. Infections and related hospitalizations declined before beginning to gradually increase again in September.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

