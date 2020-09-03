91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Arizona State changes housing plans amid COVID-19 case rise

The Associated Press
September 2, 2020 - 8:09 pm
 

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University has announced that some students living on the college campus will be moved because of an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“With the shift that we announced last night, we’ll be dispersing students out across all of our residence halls, moving some students to different rooms and different residence halls to reduce the density in the dorms,” the university said in a statement Tuesday.

There are 5,000 spaces available in the residence halls to begin shifting students housing arrangements, officials said. It is unclear how many students would be moved or when the moves would take place.

The announcement came after the university reported that 775 students and 28 faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, shortly after in-person classes started Aug. 20.

Among the students, 428 live off campus, 323 are in isolation at the Tempe campus and the remainder are in isolation at either the Glendale or downtown Phoenix campuses. There are no known positive cases on the Polytechnic campus.

“There’s not one event or one location or one activity that is contributing to the spread,” the statement said. “Sometimes it’s just a couple of kids hanging out in a dorm room who take their masks off – it’s a very contagious disease, and it’s spreading.”

The university has since taken additional precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19, including increased security and enforcement, prohibiting external visitors and removing housing from students with repeat violations.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday reported 591 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths, raising the statewide totals to 202,861 cases and 5,065 deaths.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in the state continued to decline, according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press.

The average of new cases dropped from 883 on Aug. 18 to 438 on Tuesday, while the average of daily deaths went from 47 on Aug. 18 to 42 on Tuesday.

MOST READ
1
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
MGM, Wynn layoffs indicative of larger problem in US hotel industry
2
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
2 Las Vegas residents face kidnapping, sex assault charges
3
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
Las Vegas woman charged with sexual assault of juvenile
4
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
Vegas restaurant owners face anger, criticism after Sisolak visit
5
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Donald Trump-Joe Biden presidential election now ‘coin flip’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People walk on campus at San Diego State University Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Diego. San ...
San Diego State shuts down classrooms over COVID-19
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

San Diego State University on Wednesday halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.

A plume rises over a vineyard in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey Fire burns on Tues ...
California wildfires threaten business in wine country
By Brian Melley and Aron Ranen The Associated Press

With an early harvest already underway, a wildfire a few miles west of John Bucher’s ranch added new urgency to getting his pinot noir grapes off the vine. If flames didn’t do any damage to the delicate fruit, ash and smoke certainly could.

This 2013 photo shows mountain lion P-23 crossing a road in the Santa Monica Mountains. (Nation ...
Wildlife deaths drop in California as traffic dips amid pandemic
The Associated Press

A study shows California’s stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus seems to have saved some wildlife, as decreased traffic resulted in fewer collisions with mountain lions, deer and other large animals.

Rebecca Layton and her daughter Delaney Layton, both of Vancouver, Washington, wear face masks ...
Utah State to test 300 students during pandemic
The Associated Press

Utah State University plans to test nearly 300 students for COVID-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus, school officials said Sunday.

A caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drive in downtown Portland, Ore., Saturday, A ...
Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland, 1 killed
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii visitor arrivals plummet in July amid pandemic
By Caleb Jones The Associated Press

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says visitor arrivals to the islands in July fell by almost 98% when compared to the same month last year.

Arizona State University (courtesy)
452 Arizona State students test positive for coronavirus
The Associated Press

According to Arizona State University President Michael Crow, there are 452 confirmed positive cases and more than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix.

This 2018 photo shows fossil footprints on the face of a rock that fell near a popular hiking t ...
Grand Canyon rock fall unveils ancient animal footprints
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

UNLV geology professor Steve Rowland estimates the footprints are 313 million years old, among the earliest found at the Grand Canyon.

Artist Marcia Ritz, 77, leaves after looking through the rubble of her manufactured home at the ...
Thousands allowed home after wildfires tear through California
By Olga R. Rodriguez The Associated Press

California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

 
Nevada man’s COVID-19 reinfection said to be first confirmed case in US
By Michael Scott Davidson and Katelyn Newberg / RJ

A 25-year-old Washoe County man is the nation’s first COVID-19 patient proven to have been reinfected by the new coronavirus, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory in Reno.

Read More