Nation and World

Arizona trooper accused of trying to extort sexual favors

The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 - 4:49 pm
 

PHOENIX — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was arrested Tuesday on charges that he tried to exploit female drivers for sexual favors during traffic stops.

Trooper Tremaine Jackson was arrested on 61 charges, including sex abuse, attempted sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

The agency says the 43-year-old officer was expected to fired later Tuesday.

DPS Col. Frank Milstead, who leads state police, says the investigation began in May after a female alleged Jackson made inappropriate comments to her.

Several weeks later, Milstead says another woman made a criminal allegation against Jackson.

Milstead says other victims were discovered.

It’s unclear whether Jackson has been appointed an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

The agency says Jackson did traffic patrols in central Phoenix.

