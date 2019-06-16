97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Arizona wildfire near Superior triples in size since Friday

The Associated Press
June 16, 2019 - 4:46 pm
 

SUPERIOR, Ariz. — A human-caused wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained.

The Woodbury Fire that has been burning for a week now in the Tonto National Forest has charred about 57 square miles of grass and brush in rugged terrain as of Sunday morning.

The fire has tripled in size since Friday due to hot and dry conditions.

It’s now about 5 miles northwest of Superior. But authorities say there are no threats yet to the communities of Queen Valley Estates, Gold Canyon, Kings Ranch, Superior and Apache Junction.

Incident management officials say firefighting efforts on the fire’s north end will concentrate on protecting campgrounds, infrastructure, powerlines and businesses along State Highway 88.

More than 720 firefighters and other personnel are assigned to the blaze.

Tonto National Forest is about 350 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Protesters gather into the night against an unpopular extradition bill in Hong Kong on Sunday, ...
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists reject apology
The Associated Press

It was the second straight Sunday of demonstrations by Hong Kong residents worried over China’s expanding influence in the former British colony.