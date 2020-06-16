98°F
Arizona wildfire that forced evacuations growing; winds a concern

The Associated Press
June 16, 2020 - 2:17 pm
 

PHOENIX — A central Arizona wildfire that has prompted evacuations of three rural communities and closed parts of two state highways has grown dramatically in size, officials said Tuesday as they braced for hot and windy conditions.

The fire in the Tonto National Forest near State Routes 87 and 188 between metro Phoenix and Payson grew to 101 square miles as of Tuesday morning, up from 59 square miles as of late Monday, officials said.

Large fires also were burning in mountains near Tucson and in a forest north of the Grand Canyon in southern and northern Arizona, respectively.

“We expect to be up and running based on those winds,” said Dee Hines, a spokesman for the team managing the Tonto National Forest fire.

Hines said the fire’s size increase resulted from both actual growth and more accurate data provided by infrared mapping.

The fire prompted authorities to issue an evacuation notice for the small Maricopa County community of Sunflower on Tuesday, one day after evacuation were issued for the Gila County communities of Punkin Center and Tonto Basin.

No structures have been reported lost. No containment was reported.

