Arizona woman dressed as nun accused of hiding fentanyl

Esther Gomez De Aguilar, left, and Jose Aguilar Diaz (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Esther Gomez De Aguilar is shown Monday, March 4, 2019, during a traffic stop outside Eloy, Arizona. (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills are shown Monday, March 4, 2019, during a traffic stop outside Eloy, Arizona. (Pinal County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

A couple from Yuma, Arizona, were arrested Monday during a traffic stop southwest of Phoenix after police say the woman — dressed as a nun — was concealing packages of fentanyl, according to a Pinal County (Arizona) Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

A PCSO K-9 deputy conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 10 pulled a vehicle over around 2 p.m. just outside of Eloy, according to the post. Jose Aguilar Diaz and Esther Gomez De Aguilar were in the vehicle. De Aguilar had a bible placed in her lap.

During the stop, the deputy noticed suspicious circumstances. A search uncovered four bundles of suspected fentanyl pills in De Aguilar’s purse. Two more bundles of suspected fentanyl powder were discovered under her clothing.

A total of 8½ pounds of fentanyl were seized.

The couple was placed under arrest and transported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center in Florence and booked for possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation of narcotics for sale.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0236. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.