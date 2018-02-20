Arkansas police investigate deaths of newborns found in suitcase

Bodies of 2 infants found in suitcase along Arkansas road
WYNNE, Arkansas — Authorities say the bodies of two newborn babies who appear to be twins have been found in a suitcase along a road in northeast Arkansas.
The Cross County sheriff’s office says the bodies were discovered Friday afternoon in a purple suitcase, which was on a ditch bank along a county road.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking the public for any information regarding the identity of the infants or a suspect.