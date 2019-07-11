101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Armored car spills $175K on Atlanta highway, creates money storm

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2019 - 8:02 pm
 

Finders keepers does not apply to the thousands of dollars scooped up Tuesday on an Atlanta highway.

About 8 p.m., Dunwoody, Georgia, police officers responded to calls of a money storm on I-285, which circles Atlanta. Callers reported money “flying all over the road,” the police department said in a news release.

More than a dozen vehicles had stopped and police said “people were frantically taking the money.”

Police arrived to find an armored car’s crew who said a side door came open and money went flying out onto the interstate. Various reports estimated $175,000 might have been scooped up by passersby.

“While we certainly understand the temptation, it’s still theft and the money should be returned,” police said Wednesday. “We are thankful there were no crashes or pedestrians struck as a result of this isolated cash storm.”

Dunwoody police posted on their Facebook page the actual Georgia law.

“A person commits the offense of theft of lost or mislaid property when he comes into control of property that he knows or learns to have been lost or mislaid and appropriates the property to his own use without first taking reasonable measures to restore the property to the owner.”

Those who don’t return the money could face either misdemeanor or felony charges, depending on the amount of money not returned.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Art ring charged with smuggling $143M in antiquities
By Jim Mustian The Associated Press

The prosecution involves artifacts stolen from Afghanistan, Cambodia, India, Pakistan and other countries that were sold for profit.

In this Monday, July 8, 2019 photo taken from video provided by Peiffer Wolf Carr & Kane, A ...
Couple says clinic implanted their embryo in wrong woman
The Associated Press

The lawsuit by Anni and Ashot Manukyan describes an alleged in vitro fertilization mix-up by CHA Fertility Center in Los Angeles that involves three separate couples.

This undated photo provided by Kennedy Stoner shows herself, from left, posing with Mackenzie L ...
Tech worker charged with murder in death of Utah college student
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A tech worker was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in the death of a Utah college student whose body was found in a wooded area with her arms bound behind her.

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during a news conference at the Department of Labor, Wednesd ...
Acosta defends Epstein deal
By / RJ

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta said Wednesday he obtained a good plea deal from billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, defending himself from charges he was too lenient while serving as a U.S. attorney in Miami.

Terrian Jones reacts as she feels something moving in the water at her feet as she carries Drew ...
Flooding swamps New Orleans; possible hurricane coming next
By Chevel Johnson and Janet McConnaughey The Associated Press

The system was expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning, a tropical storm by Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the House Financial Services Committee ...
Powells message to Congress: Rate cut is likely coming soon
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

The chairman’s remarks led investors to send stock prices up, bond yields down and the value of the U.S. dollar lower on expectations of lower interest rates.