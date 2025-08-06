98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

5 soldiers shot at Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia, base reports

This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in ...
This image from video provided by the U.S. Army via DVIDS shows the entrance to Fort Stewart in Georgia on Nov. 18, 2021. (Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero/U.S. Army via AP)
More Stories
Cars form a line near the race track at the Bonneville Salt Flats near Wendover, Utah, Aug. 13, ...
Driver attempting to set a record at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats dies after losing control
Vehicles are seen being taken by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Lake County, Tennesse ...
Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members
FILE - Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the ...
Titan sub disaster tied to ignored warnings and weak oversight, Coast Guard says
Smoke from the Gifford Fire fills the sky as the sun sets over Los Padres National Forest, Cali ...
Huge wildfire in central California threatens more than 800 structures
The Associated Press
August 6, 2025 - 9:24 am
 
Updated August 6, 2025 - 10:06 am

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Five soldiers were shot on Wednesday at the Army’s Fort Stewart in Georgia before a shooter was arrested.

Parts of Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia were locked down after a shooter was reported on the sprawling Army post, a spokesperson said. The army said the shooter has been arrested and there’s no threat to the community.

A post on Fort Stewart’s Facebook page told all personnel in the locked down area to “stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors.”

Located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River. It’s home to thousands of soldiers assigned to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division and family members.

The shooter was in the area of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, the fort said online.

The fort’s three elementary schools were also on lockdown, Community Superintendent Brian Perry told WTOC-TV. The schools have nearly 1,400 students, according to the Department of Defense.

Three schools just outside the base took steps similar to a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution,” the Liberty County School System said online.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in contact with responding law enforcement, he said in a statement. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Fort Stewart, said in an online post that he’s monitoring the developments.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vehicles are seen being taken by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in Lake County, Tennesse ...
Police arrest suspect in killings of 4 Tennessee family members
By Mike Catalini The Associated Press

The man wanted in the killings of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found abandoned in a front yard in western Tennessee last week has been arrested, police said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens as President Donald Trump visits the Federal Res ...
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged even as Trump demands cuts
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

The Federal Reserve left its key short-term interest rate unchanged for the fifth time this year, brushing off repeated calls from President Donald Trump for a cut.

MORE STORIES