Arrest made after child accidentally shoots mom, authorities say

Los Angeles County Authorities have made an arrest after a small boy accidentally shot and wounded his mother with a shotgun left in a car.

(Thinkstock)

The Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Brandon Ambriz of Norwalk was being held Thursday for a parole violation, illegally possessing a firearm and child endangerment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Authorities say the mother, another woman and four children were in a car Wednesday afternoon in a preschool parking lot in Norwalk when the boy — who’s less than 5 years old — fired the shotgun from the backseat. The blast went through the driver’s seat and hit his mother in the torso.

She’s in stable condition.

Ambriz was arrested the same day. The four children were placed in the custody of county child welfare workers.