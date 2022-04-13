60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Arrest made in Brooklyn subway attack that wounded 10

By Jennifer Peltz, Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 - 4:55 am
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 11:12 am
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin disp ...
This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James, who has been identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday, April 13, that officials were now seeking James as a suspect. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brookl ...
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bomb squad personnel search a moving truck during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn boro ...
Bomb squad personnel search a moving truck during an ongoing investigation in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — A man wanted in an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded by gunfire was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan, the official said. Further details, including the arresting agency, weren’t immediately available.

Investigators had announced Tuesday afternoon that they were searching for James, who was believed to have rented a van possibly connected to the violence. By Wednesday morning, New York authorities said he was a suspect in the shooting itself.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and railed against New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who posted numerous social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness remained at large Wednesday, a day after an attack on a subway train in Brooklyn left 10 people wounded by gunfire.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a series of media interviews that investigators now consider Frank R. James a suspect in the shooting. Police had initially said the 62-year-old was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting.

Adams, speaking to NPR on Wednesday morning, did not offer details on why officials were now seeking James as a suspect beyond citing “new information that became available to the team.”

“We are going to continue to close the loop around him and bring him in, and continue the investigation into this horrific act against innocent New Yorkers,” the Democrat said on MSNBC.

The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.

That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.

Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, said a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official said. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.

Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.

In addition to analyzing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators have also been reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms — replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people — as they try to discern a motive.

In one video, posted a day before the attack, James criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.

“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”

In another video he says, “this nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.

Several videos mention New York’s subways. A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.

The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the smoke-filled train in the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.

Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
Police say fatal shooting of teen was self defense, no arrests expected
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
5
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Mother of slain child tells grand jury she was held captive for months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philade ...
CDC extends mask requirement for travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines Internation ...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
By Will Weissert and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to “genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Alex Christopher Ewing. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Ex-Nevada inmate gets another life sentence in Colorado
By The Associated Press

Jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the death of Patricia Smith in Lakewood, eight months after he was found guilty of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb.

Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. I ...
US inflation rose 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, which have driven overall inflation, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase since 1982.

 
Police scouring New York City for subway shooter, U-Haul truck
By Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said.

A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks ...
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war.

 
Zelenskyy: Coming week of war pivotal
By The Associated Press

Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.

 
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station.