72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Arrest made related to deadly January wildfire that leveled LA neighborhood

FILE - The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighb ...
FILE - The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen at sunset in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, file)
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades ...
FILE - An aerial view shows the devastation left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades section of Los Angeles, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)
More Stories
FILE - Joan Kennedy smiles following an interview in Boston, Dec. 5, 1979. (AP Photo/Dave Tene ...
Joan Kennedy, first wife of Sen. Edward Kennedy, dies at 89
Inor Roni Kagno, who was photographing the Nova Music Festival in Israel when the Hamas attack ...
Oct. 7 survivor describes his spiritual transformation
This image shows artist Bob Ross, host of the series “The Joy of Painting.” (Bob Ross Inc. ...
Bob Ross to the rescue? Paintings to be auctioned to boost public TV stations
Destroyed homes in Kibbutz Be'eri after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Micha Brickman ...
Remembering Oct. 7, 2023: A journey through the inferno
By Christopher Weber and Eric Tucker The Associated Press
October 8, 2025 - 9:14 am
 
Updated October 8, 2025 - 9:16 am

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California have made an arrest in connection with the deadly January wildfire that erupted into the most destructive blaze in Los Angeles history and destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, according to a law enforcement official not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht for lighting a fire on New Year’s Day that burned down much of the Pacific Palisades a week later. He was arrested Tuesday in Florida and will appear in court Wednesday in that state.

The man started a fire just after midnight on Jan. 1 that later became the Palisades Fire, acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a news conference Wednesday.

The blaze, which erupted on Jan. 7, killed 12 people and destroyed more than 6,000 homes and buildings in the Pacific Palisades, a wealthy coastal neighborhood of LA. The fire ripped through hillside neighborhoods, destroying mansions with spectacular views of the ocean and downtown Los Angeles.

Attending the 9 a.m. news conference will be Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli, LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell, and Special Agent in Charge Kenny Cooper of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. No details were provided ahead of time.

Investigators still haven’t determined the cause of that blaze or the Eaton Fire, which broke out the same day in the community of Altadena and killed 18 people.

Both fires burned for days, reducing block after block of entire neighborhoods to gray and black debris.

An outside review released in September found that a lack of resources and outdated policies for sending emergency alerts led to delayed evacuation warnings.

The report commissioned by Los Angeles County supervisors said a series of weaknesses, including “outdated policies, inconsistent practices and communications vulnerabilities,” hampered the county’s response.

Tucker reported from Washington, D.C.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Destroyed homes in Kibbutz Be'eri after the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. (Micha Brickman ...
Remembering Oct. 7, 2023: A journey through the inferno
By Nimrod Palmach Israel Hayom

The sights, the sounds, the stories of the survivors and the dead in Be’eri are etched into me to this day. An entire community fought for its life, while I, in its midst, tried to gather the fragments.

Relatives and friends visit the site where revellers were killed and kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, ...
This is my October 7
By Osher Daniel Israel Hayom

A convoy of colorful cars on the way to paradise. Costumes, fairies, love on the dance floors. Then, with the sunrise, the dream turned into a nightmare.

An Israeli flag flies beside a burned house in Kibbutz Be'eri. (Micha Brickman/Israel Hayom Arc ...
Somehow, we survived
By Itay Shavi Israel Hayom

The morning of October 7 began with deafening explosions. We understood immediately: this was war.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair speaks in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 19, 2023. ( ...
Leaked document reveals plan for Tony Blair to manage Gaza
By Ariel Kahana Israel Hayom

A 21-page document reveals a plan to establish an international transitional authority for managing the Gaza Strip after the war, led by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

MORE STORIES