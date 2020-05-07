94°F
Nation and World

Arrests made in February shooting death of Georgia black man

By Russ Bynum and Ben Nadler The Associated Press
May 7, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2020 - 5:39 pm

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street were taken into custody Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault after a national outcry that no arrests had been made, authorities said.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters that he’s confident the agency will “find the truth.”

