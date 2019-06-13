91°F
Nation and World

Art installations depicting children in cages pop up across New York City

The Associated Press
June 13, 2019 - 7:59 am
 

NEW YORK — A group protesting U.S. immigration policies grabbed attention in New York City by scattering two dozen cages around town containing realistic-looking, child-sized mannequins.

Police officers responded Wednesday when one of the cages was chained to a street sign in midtown Manhattan.

The mannequins depict crying children wrapped in blankets.

Speakers in the cages played audio of real children crying for their parents after being detained by border officials.

The campaign was launched by the Texas-based Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

It is intended to draw attention to the detention of migrant children at the southern U.S. border, which has included holding groups of children in large cages.

Officers removed most of the installations within hours, but left some in place.

