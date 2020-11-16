As COVID cases top 11.1M in US, restrictions ramping up

With more than a million new cases in the past week, COVID-19 cases are surging in nearly every state. Many jurisdictions are rolling out tighter restrictions.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a Nov. 10, 2020, news conference when she announced tighter restrictions on public gatherings. She is planning an update and possible new restrictions later Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Some officials say the Iowa health care system is about to crash. (Charlie Niebergall/The Associated Press)

With more than a million new cases in the past week and more than 11.1 million cases overall, COVID-19 cases are surging in nearly every state. Many states and jurisdictions are rolling out tighter restrictions.

The surge in cases comes as a second vaccine, one by Moderna, has reported a high success rate in clinical trails.

A look at various COVID-19 situations and regulations being put in place:

Arizona

The director of Arizona’s public health program in Phoenix is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to reintroduce closures and restrictions on certain indoor activities, including at restaurants, bars and gyms.

“If we had done the public health measures correctly both in the state as well as nationally the first time, we wouldn’t be here now,” Dr. Shad Marvasti told ABC 15 in Phoenix.

Like most of the country, Arizona is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU bed use. Shad said the state is now effectively doubling the number of new cases every two weeks. He believes further mitigation measures, such as restricting “high risk” indoor activities like indoor dining, could make a significant difference as doctors fear the flu season coupled with holiday gatherings could further exacerbate the spread of the coronavirus and overwhelm hospitals.

“We saw a 75% decrease in cases,” Shad said, referring to Ducey’s March executive order restricting and effectively shutting down certain types of businesses. “I don’t think anything has changed in terms of that working. That can work again.”

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he was pulling the “emergency brake” Monday on the state’s efforts to reopen its economy as coronavirus cases surge more dramatically than they did during a summer spike.

“We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet — faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes.”

BREAKING: California Governor announces he’s pulling an “Emergency Brake” in the state’s economic reopening process and requiring most counties to fall back into the state’s most restrictive tier. These counties represent 94% of CA’s population. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) November 16, 2020

The measures that Newsom said were the “emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy” will impose more restrictions on businesses across most of the state.

The troubling rise in cases in November has come at a faster pace than a spike in mid-June and could quickly surpass the peak of the hospitalizations at the time, health officials said. The state became the second in the U.S. last week to surpass 1 million case of the virus.

The new rules are certain to rankle business owners such as restaurateurs and gym owners who have been struggling to get back on their feet after lengthy shutdowns followed by reopenings that have at times been curtailed as cases have risen.

The state has blamed the spike in cases mainly on people who have grown fatigued coping with the virus and have ignored public health warnings to not socialize with friends and family members. Those warnings have been more forceful in advance of Thanksgiving next week.

Businesses have complained that they have played by the rules yet had to pay the price for residents who didn’t do so.

Newsom himself has faced blowback after failing to follow his own rules by attending a friend’s birthday party at the opulent French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco.

Persons arriving in California from other states or Californians returning from other states or countries could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread. In addition, travel itself can be a risk for exposure to COVID-19, particularly travel through shared conveyance such as air, bus or rail travel.

Persons arriving in California from other states or countries, including returning California residents, should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. These persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household. This recommendation does not apply to individuals who cross state or country borders for essential travel. Californians are encouraged to stay home or in their region and avoid non-essential travel to other states or countries. Avoiding travel can reduce the risk of virus transmission and bringing the virus back to California, said the California Department of Public Health.

Chicago

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a 30-day stay-at-home advisory effective 6 a.m. Monday as the city reaches a “critical point” in the second surge of its coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC Chicago.

The advisory, which was issued among other restrictions, “calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve.”

Everyone over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering over their nose and mouth must wear one in a public place when unable to maintain a safe distance (6 feet) from others.

Florida

The Florida Department of Health has issued a public health advisory that advises residents and visitors to wear face coverings if social distancing is not possible, and asks gatherings to be 10 people or less. It also reminds people that travel increases their chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp said Friday that he is extending coronavirus-driven social distancing and sanitization restrictions for businesses, gatherings and long-term elderly care facilities in Georgia.

Kemp has signed an executive order, effective at midnight Nov. 16 and running through the end of the month, leaving current restrictions in place.

“As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, [Georgia Commissioner of Public Health] Dr. [Kathleen] Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19,” the governor said.

“Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives – and livelihoods.”

A statewide public health emergency first declared in Georgia last March allows Kemp to continue issuing executive orders addressing COVID-19.

The latest order keeps in place a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people in Georgia and continues to make wearing a mask voluntary at the statewide level rather than mandatory. Cities and counties have been allowed to impose their own mask mandates since August so long as their local requirements do not apply to businesses and residences.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little pleaded with Idaho residents Friday to take “personal responsibility” and limit social gatherings, announcing the state will move back to a modified Phase 2 in its reopening plan, according to the Spokane Spokesman-Review.

Little announced the new phase restrictions as well as Idaho National Guard mobilization in a news conference but still refused to implement a statewide mask mandate.

The new phase restrictions focus mostly on social gatherings, limiting them to 10 people or less, with exceptions for religious or political expressions. Bars and restaurants can continue to operate if customers remain seated, other than to enter or exit.

The 10-person limit does not apply to businesses or schools, Little said.

Cases in Idaho continue to surge, with statewide daily case numbers reaching more than 1,000 every day since Nov. 3. Daily case numbers hit a new record Wednesday, with 1,693 new cases reported.

Iowa

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will give a brief live address to Iowans Monday evening announcing new steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, reported KCRG in Cedar Rapids..

Iowa continues to set new records for COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Reynolds signed a proclamation on Nov. 10 adding additional public health measures. But some are saying the measures don’t go far enough.

Groups in the state, including a group of faith leaders and Iowa’s Public Health Association, have asked that Reynolds issue a statewide mask mandate in accordance with recommendations from the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The Nov. 10 proclamation prohibited any social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gatherings with more than 25 people indoors or 100 people outdoors unless everyone over the age of 2 wear masks. Groups attending will be limited to eight people.

Additionally, at indoor youth or high school sporting events, only two spectators will be allowed for each participant.

At restaurants, the governor says bars and restaurants will be required to limit groups to eight people as well. The distancing of six feet per group will still be required and customers will have to be seated to confirm food and drinks.

Montana

Four hospitals are operating beyond their capacity, schools and businesses are closing and officials are pleading for people to follow public health guidance. Several jurisdictions have refused to limit the size of public gatherings. The prison system reports being overrun with hundreds of COVID cases, according to the Montana Free Press. Counties with more than four cases are subject to a mask mandate.

As of Sunday, Montana reported 47,158 confirmed cases, including 1,272 new cases since Saturday. Officials also report that 2,047 cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 435 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 520 Montana deaths attributed to the disease.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday tightening restrictions around social gatherings as the state continues to battle the surging pandemic, which shows no signs of slowing down, according to Fox News.

Effective Tuesday, indoor gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, Murphy tweeted.

Starting Nov. 23, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 150 people.

New Mexico

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has issued a two-week stay-at-home order that began Monday. People are advised to stay home unless making “essential trips,” and all nonessential businesses and nonprofits have been ordered to cease in-person activities.

“We are in a life-or-death situation, and if we don’t act right now, we cannot preserve the lives, we can’t keep saving lives, and we will absolutely crush our current health care system and infrastructure,” she said while issuing the order.

New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday that the rise of COVID-19 cases are below other states, but are going up.

“We are seeing a rising tide of COVID nationally and internationally. The rate of increase is less in New York, but it is an increase,” Cuomo said. “We don’t have the same problem that other states have, but we’re seeing an increase and the increase is continuing. We know the factors that contribute to spread, like COVID fatigue, winter, restaurants, gyms, and living room family spread. What’s going to happen? Will we shut down and will we have more restrictions? What has worked for New York from day one is it’s a pure consequence of science. There’s no political decision making, no ideological decision making. Look at the numbers, and if the numbers are increasing and if they’re not slowing, then you have to restrict activity. Our actions today determine our positivity rate tomorrow, so follow the public health law — wear a mask and adhere to gathering limits, and localities need to do the enforcement.”

Ohio

New restrictions took effect Monday in an effort to stem the skyrocketing numbers related to COVID-19. The restrictions are primarily regulations about face masks and signs in retail stores.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state has reached a critical juncture in the fight against the pandemic. The new health order was announced last week.

Ohio on Friday reported more than 8,000 new cases over the previous 24 hours — the first time the state has reached that threshold — and 47,000 new cases for the full week.

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced a “two-week freeze” on most activities and nonessential business.

“One week ago, I announced a two-week pause on social activities to slow the spread of COVID-19 in several of our counties across the state,” Brown said at a news briefing. “Unfortunately, since then, we’ve seen an alarming spike in both cases and hospitalizations.”

She also suggested that law enforcement officers may issue fines or make arrests for noncompliance. “For the last eight months, I have been asking Oregonians to follow to the letter and the spirit of the law, and we have not chosen to engage law enforcement,” Brown said. “At this point in time, unfortunately, we have no other option.”

Philadelphia

Mayor Jim Kenney announced a ban on all indoor gatherings, including dining, on Monday amid a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, according to Fox 29 TV. The restrictions run through the end of the year.

Texas

The state surpassed 1 million cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to state data, eight months after the first case was recorded in the state.

State officials have not imposed additional restrictions to curb the virus’ spread. Some local officials complain that they’re hamstrung by the governor’s executive orders, which override any city or county actions aimed at slowing COVID-19.

The Texas Tribune counts only confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, following methodology used by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state agency does not include probable cases in its total case count.

Utah

Gov. Gary Herbert has placed the entire state under a mask mandate. Casual social gatherings are limited to household-only through Nov. 23. All youth and high school extracurricular activities, including athletic and intramural events, on hold for the duration of the order. College students enrolled at public and private colleges and universities, who either live on campus or attend at least one in-person class per week, are to be tested for COVID-19 weekly. People must wear a mask in public and when within six feet of anyone they don’t live with. The mandate is also enforceable in business settings, which must require employees to wear masks, request patrons wear masks, and post signage to that effect, according to the governor’s office.

On Friday, the city reported 1,158 news cases, plus 30 new probable cases from rapid tests. The city also reached a new high in terms of a seven-day average in cases earlier in the week.

Washington State

Officials are banning indoor social gatherings and ending indoor service at restaurants and bars, following a surge in infections that has mirrored the peaks seen earlier this year.

Starting Monday at midnight, Washingtonians are not allowed to meet indoors with anyone they don’t already live with. Exceptions will be made if people quarantine for 14 days before the social gathering, or quarantine for seven days beforehand and also have a negative test less than 48 hours prior. In general, socializing with people from other households will be allowed only outdoors —and only in groups of five or less.

Gov. Jay Inslee called Sunday the most dangerous public health day Washington state has seen in the past 100 years, citing how the number of average daily cases in the state has doubled in the last two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.