Ashes of Matthew Shepard, LGBTQ symbol, being laid to rest

The ashes of Matthew Shepard, whose brutal murder in the 1990s became a rallying cry for the gay rights movement, will be laid to rest in Washington National Cathedral.

This 1998 photo provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation, shows Matthew Shepard. The murder of Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was a watershed moment for gay rights and LGBTQ acceptance in the U.S., so much so that 20 years later the crime remains seared into the national consciousness.(Judy Shepard/The Matthew Shepard Foundation via AP)

This 1995 photo provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation shows Matthew Shepard. The murder of Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was a watershed moment for gay rights and LGBTQ acceptance in the U.S., so much so that 20 years later the crime remains seared into the national consciousness. (Zeina Barkawi/The Matthew Shepard Foundation via AP)

This undated photo provided by the Matthew Shepard Foundation, shows Matthew Shepard, left, with his parents, Judy and Dennis Shepard. The murder of Shepard, a gay University of Wyoming student, was a watershed moment for gay rights and LGBTQ acceptance in the U.S., so much so that 20 years later the crime remains seared into the national consciousness. (The Matthew Shepard Foundation via AP)

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama, greets the parents of Matthew Shepard, Dennis and Judy, during a White House reception commemorating the enactment of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in Washington. Twenty years after Matthew Shepard's death, the federal hate crimes law bearing his name is viewed with mixed feelings by LGBT and anti-violence organizations that lobbied over nearly a decade for its passage. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Shepard’s remains have for 20 years been kept by his family in Wyoming, where the 21-year-old college student was killed in 1998. His ashes will be interred at the cathedral Friday morning.

Shepard’s murder at the hands of two roofing workers who, authorities said, targeted him because he was gay, grabbed national headlines. The gruesome nature of the crime threw a spotlight on the hatred, violence and discrimination endured by LGBTQ individuals and communities in towns and cities across America.

Also this week, personal items including fair ribbons, notebooks and homework assignments were donated to the Smithsonian Museum.