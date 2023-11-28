55°F
Nation and World

Assailants in ship attack were likely Somali, not Houthi rebels, Pentagon says

By Tara Copp The Associated Press
November 27, 2023 - 4:40 pm
 
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. Attackers sei ...
In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. Attackers seized the tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Aden, Yemen, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war. (Zodiac Maritime via AP)

WASHINGTON — The five armed assailants captured by U.S. forces after seizing a commercial ship near Yemen over the weekend were likely Somali and not Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, the Pentagon said Monday.

Recent attacks on commercial vessels have been conducted by Houthis, seen as part of a rise in violence in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war.

While the Pentagon was still assessing the motives of the latest group, “we know they are not Houthi,” Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters. He didn’t rule out that the rebels were somehow linked to the attack.

While piracy in the region is down, this “was clearly a piracy-related event,” Ryder said.

Yemen’s internationally recognized government in Aden had accused the Houthis of attacking the MV Central Park in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.

The Liberian-flagged tanker, managed by Zodiac Maritime, sent out a distress call and forces from the USS Mason, an American destroyer, responded.

The five assailants attempted to flee in their small boats, but the U.S. forces pursued them and fired warning shots, “resulting in their eventual surrender,” Ryder said. They were being held aboard the Mason, he said.

However, a little over 90 minutes later, two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen landed about 10 nautical miles from the Mason. The U.S. destroyer did not engage or try to intercept the missiles because they were not deemed a threat and splashed into the water, Ryder said.

He said it was still not clear whether the ballistic missiles were aiming for the Mason.

Ryder said there were three Chinese vessels in the area at the time but they did not respond to the Central Park’s distress call. The Chinese government has not acknowledged whether it had ships in the area at the time of the attack. According to international maritime law, any ship in the vicinity is required to respond to a distress call.

Omar Atshan, 17, is hugged by his mother after being released from an Israeli prison in the Wes ...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce, free more hostages and prisoners
By Tia Goldenberg, Jack Jeffery and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days past Monday. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Monday evening that 11 hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza.

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters in Nantucket, Mass., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, about hosta ...
Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas; hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed
By Seung Min Kim and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Joe Biden confirmed Sunday that Abigail Edan, a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas terrorists after her parents were killed, was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. “Thank God she’s home,” Biden said to reporters. “I wish I were there to hold her.”

This handout photo provided by Haim Zach/GPO shows Sharon Hertzman, right, hugging a relative a ...
Irregular meals, benches as beds. As hostages return to Israel, details of captivity begin to emerge
By Julia Frankel The Associated Press

Plastic chairs as beds. Meals of bread and rice. Hours spent waiting for the bathroom. As hostages return to Israel after seven weeks of Hamas captivity, information about the conditions of their confinement has begun to trickle out. The 58 hostages freed under a cease-fire deal over the past three days have largely stayed out of the public eye, with most still in hospitals around the country.

From fifth left to right, Chief Rabbi Mirvis, Robert Rinder, Tracey-Ann Oberman, Eddie Marsan, ...
Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in London
By Sylvia Hui The Associated Press

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and other officials at the march to express solidarity with the Jewish community.

In an undated photo released by Zodiac Maritime, the tanker Central Park is seen. Attackers sei ...
U.S. Navy apprehends attackers who seized Israel-linked tanker
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

While no group immediately claimed responsibility, the attack comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

