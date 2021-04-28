76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Astronaut Michael Collins, Apollo 11 pilot, dies at 90

By Jessica Gresko The Associated Press
April 28, 2021 - 10:43 am
 
FILE - In this July 19, 1979 file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins attends a news con ...
FILE - In this July 19, 1979 file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins attends a news conference on the 10th anniversary of historic moon landing. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo)
FILE - In this June 19, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 command module pilot astronaut Michael Colli ...
FILE - In this June 19, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 command module pilot astronaut Michael Collins takes a break during training for the moon mission, in Cape Kennedy, Fla. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts from left, Col. Edwin "Buzz" Ald ...
FILE - In this 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts from left, Col. Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot; Neil Armstrong, flight commander; and Lt. Michael Collins, command module pilot, stand next to their spacecraft. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Armstrong and Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo/File)
FILE - In this July 20, 1999 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Michael Collins, Neil ...
FILE - In this July 20, 1999 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts, from left, Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin, are awarded the Samuel P. Langley medal, at a ceremony at the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum in Washington. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Armstrong and Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon, back to camera, greets the Ap ...
FILE - In this July 24, 1969 file photo, President Richard Nixon, back to camera, greets the Apollo 11 astronauts in a quarantine van on board the U.S.S. Hornet after splashdown and recovery in the Pacific Ocean. From left are Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. Splashdown was east of Wake Island, and south of Johnston Atoll. Collins, who piloted the ship from which Armstrong and Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021, of cancer, his family said. He was 90. (AP Photo/File)

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who piloted the ship from which Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left to make their historic first steps on the moon in 1969, died Wednesday of cancer, his family said. He was 90.

Collins was part of the three-man Apollo 11 crew that effectively ended the space race between the United States and Russia and fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s.

Though he traveled some 238,000 miles to the moon and came within 69 miles, Collins never set foot on the lunar surface like his crewmates Aldrin and Armstrong, who died in 2012. None of the men flew in space after the Apollo 11 mission.

“It’s human nature to stretch, to go, to see, to understand,” Collins said on the 10th anniversary of the moon landing in 1979. “Exploration is not a choice really — it’s an imperative, and it’s simply a matter of timing as to when the option is exercised.”

Collins spent the eight-day mission piloting the command module. While Armstrong and Aldrin descended to the moon’s surface in the lunar lander, Eagle, Collins remained alone in the command module, Columbia.

“I guess you’re about the only person around that doesn’t have TV coverage of the scene,” Mission Control radioed Collins after the landing.

“That’s all right. I don’t mind a bit,” he responded.

Collins was alone for nearly 28 hours before Armstrong and Aldrin finished their tasks on the moon’s surface and lifted off in the lunar lander. Collins was responsible for re-docking the two spacecraft before the men could begin heading back to Earth. Had something gone wrong and Aldrin and Armstrong been stuck on the moon’s surface — a real fear — Collins would have returned to Earth alone.

Though he was frequently asked if he regretted not landing on the moon, that was never an option for Collins, at least not on Apollo 11. Collins’ specialty was as a command module pilot, a job he compared to being the base-camp operator on a mountain climbing expedition. As a result, it meant he wasn’t considered to take part in the July 20, 1969, landing.

“I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have,” he wrote in his 1974 autobiography, “Carrying the Fire.” “This venture has been structured for three men, and I consider my third to be as necessary as either of the other two.”

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
Vegas Nation previews the Raiders’ 2021 NFL Draft
3
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
40 vehicles impounded for drivers illegally offering rides for cash
4
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
Little League team that beat Mountain Ridge admits to cheating
5
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
CDC eases guidelines on wearing masks outside
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

U.S. health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

Mallory Thornton, of Durham, leads chants on a bullhorn while demonstrators marched peacefully ...
Autopsy shows Black man shot 5 times by deputies, lawyers say
By Ben Finley and Jonathan Drew The Associated Press

A pathologist hired by Andrew Brown’s family examined his body and noted four wounds to the right arm and one to the head, attorney Wayne Kendall said during a news conference.

In this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden pauses after signing an executive order ...
Biden to sign order to give federal contractors $15 minimum wage
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

Biden administration officials said ahead of Tuesday’s signing that the higher wages would lead to greater worker productivity, offsetting any additional costs to taxpayers.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
Nevada won’t add a House seat in latest census
By / RJ

Nevada didn’t gain or lose a congressional seat, but new population figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Monday showed a political shift from the Rust Belt to the Sun Belt.

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunda ...
COVID ‘swallowing’ people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed
By Sheikh Saaliq and Aijaz Hussain The Associated Press

On social media and on TV, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. Nearly 350K cases reported Sunday.

 
‘Nomadland’ wins top picture at a social distanced Oscars
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a portrait of itinerant lives across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director.

 
1 verdict, then 6 police killings across US in 24 hours
By Alanna Durkin Richer and Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

Even as the Derek Chauvin case was fresh in memory — the reading of the verdict in a Minneapolis courtroom, the shackling of the former police officer, the jubilation at what many saw as justice in the death of George Floyd — even then, blood flowed on America’s streets.