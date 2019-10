Astronauts have front row seat to California wildfires

A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.

From the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, astronaut Andrew Morgan was able to take pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area in California. (Andrew Morgan)

From the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, astronaut Andrew Morgan was able to take pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area in California. (Andrew Morgan)

From the International Space Station on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, astronaut Andrew Morgan was able to take pictures of the California wildfires burning north of the Bay Area in California. (Andrew Morgan)

A lone deer grazes on a charred ridge in the aftermath of the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Atria Grass Valley housekeeper Nina Underwood dances and shakes a sign welcoming the Atria assisted living center residents home Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, off of Sutton Way in Grass Valley, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

Qiana McCracken, assistant director of nursing at Riverside Heights Healthcare Center, said they were given 15 minutes warning to evacuate the facility on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from a brush fire in the hills. McCracken called 911 and helped get residents out of the facility, who were taken to a nearby school in Jurupa Valley, California. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

A helicopter drops water to put out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. California is under siege at both ends of the state from fires, dangerous winds and deliberate blackouts. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A firefighter puts out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Fire retardant covers the driveway of a golf club in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

A helicopter drops water to put out hotspots in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. California is under siege at both ends of the state from fires, dangerous winds and deliberate blackouts. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, photo provided by Nancy Metzger-Carter, an employee at Love on Haight boutique in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood puts makeup on 11-year-old Baila Carter as her friend, 10-year-old Sabina Weidman looks on as part of her hippie costume for Halloween. Both girls' families had to evacuate their homes because of a wildfire. For tens of thousands of children in Northern California, the spookiest monster this Halloween is a massive wildfire that has thrown the tradition of trick-or-treating into disarray. (Nancy Metzger-Carter via AP)

A helicopter prepares to drop water while battling the Kincade Fire near Healdsburg, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Millions of people have been without power for days as fire crews race to contain two major wind-whipped blazes that have destroyed dozens of homes at both ends of the state: in Sonoma County wine country and in the hills of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Burned hillsides surround the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif. A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

The burned hillsides surround the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The flames narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

Fire blocks the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The blaze near the library was driven by strong Santa Ana winds that are the bane of Southern California in the fall and have historically fanned the most destructive fires in the region. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

Firefighters battle the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, Calif., near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The blaze near the library was driven by strong Santa Ana winds that are the bane of Southern California in the fall and have historically fanned the most destructive fires in the region. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

A banner hangs at the entrance to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as as a helicopter flies over the burned hills on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. The flames narrowly bypassed the library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

Firefighters battle the Easy Fire in Simi Valley, Calif., near the Ronald Reagan Library on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — A wind-whipped outbreak of wildfires outside Los Angeles on Wednesday threatened thousands of homes and horse ranches, forced the smoky evacuation of elderly patients in wheelchairs and narrowly bypassed the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, protected in part by a buffer zone chewed by goats.

With California tinder dry and fires burning in both the north and south, the state was at the mercy of strong winds, on high alert for any new flames that could run wild, and weary from intentional blackouts aimed at preventing power lines from sparking more destruction.

The blaze near the Reagan library in Simi Valley was driven by strong Santa Ana winds that are the bane of Southern California in the fall and have historically fanned the most destructive fires in the region.

The cause was not yet determined, but Southern California Edison filed a report with state regulators to say it began near its power lines. Electrical equipment has sparked some of California’s worst wildfires in recent years and prompted utilities to resort to precautionary power outages. SoCal Edison had not cut power in the area at the time this fire started.

The library, which holds the presidential archives and includes grounds with the graves of Reagan and his wife, Nancy, was well-equipped when flames surrounded it. It relies on a combination of high-tech defenses such as fireproof doors, sprinklers and an underground vault, as well as a decidedly no-tech measure — hundreds of goats brought in every year to graze on brush and create a firebreak.

An army of firefighters helped protect the hilltop museum, and helicopters hit the flames, leaving some neighbors resentful as they frantically hosed down fires in the surrounding subdivisions and open ranchland.

Armed with just a garden hose and wearing a mask, Beth Rivera watered down the perimeter of her large home to prevent embers from igniting dry grass and trees. Friends helped evacuate 11 horses from the property. Soaring flames were only 30 yards (27 meters) away and blowing toward her house, with no firetrucks in sight.

Animals could be heard shrieking in a barn burning next door on Tierra Rejada Road, where large ranches with riding stables and horse rings line the road. Two horses bolted into the street from the flaming barn, trailing a cloud of smoke.

“Oh gosh, this isn’t fun,” Rivera said. “There isn’t a fire unit (here) at the moment because they’re busy working on the fire close to the library. This is why I’m very worried. Because I can’t … save my home.”

Within minutes, a fire crew arrived to help Rivera and her boyfriend protect their home.

The brush fire broke out before dawn between the cities of Simi Valley and Moorpark north of Los Angeles and grew to 2.5 square miles (6.4 square kilometers), Ventura County officials said. About 7,000 homes, or around 30,000 people, were ordered evacuated, authorities said.

Wind gusts of up to 68 mph (109 kph) were reported, forecasters said. Other spots in Southern California were buffeted by even stronger winds. The gusts knocked over a truck on a freeway.

Another wildfire forced the evacuation of two mobile home parks and a health care facility in Jurupa Valley, 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, where elderly people were taken out in wheelchairs and gurneys as smoke swirled overhead. The blaze was at least 200 acres in size.

Meanwhile, about 750,000 people statewide remained without power amid efforts to prevent more wildfires.

In wine country north of San Francisco, fire officials reported progress in their battle against a 120-square-mile (310-square-kilometer) blaze in Sonoma County, saying it was 30% contained.

The fire destroyed at least 266 structures, including 133 homes, and threatened 90,000 more, most of them homes, authorities said. Fewer than 6,000 people were still out of their homes after authorities lifted most of the evacuation orders.

Winds topped out at 70 mph (112 kph) north of San Francisco Bay and began to ease early Wednesday, but forecasters said the fire danger would remain high because of continuing breezes and dry air.

In Southern California, fire crews continued trying to snuff out a wildfire in the celebrity-studded hills of Los Angeles that destroyed a dozen homes on Monday. About 9,000 people, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James, were ordered to evacuate.

No deaths have been reported from the recent fires, but toppled trees claimed three lives.

In the battle taking place in the dry hills around Simi Valley, 800 firefighters worked on the ground as helicopters precisely dropped water on the leading edge of the flames and a jet streamed red fire retardant to slow the fire’s growth.

Firefighters successfully protected the library, leaving it looking like an island in a soot-black sea. Flames came within about 30 yards (27 meters) of the property, but there was no damage, library spokeswoman Melissa Giller said.

Residents were warned of evacuations when their cellphones blared with emergency messages and police officers went door to door.

“Everything started rolling so fast,” said Elena Mishkanian, describing the time from the text to when she heard sirens.

Her family was able to gather only some basics. Her daughter, Megan, 17, took some photos and mementos of trips she had taken. Her son, Troy, 13, netted six pet fish from a tank and put them in pots.

“Fish have feelings!” he said when Megan teased him about it. “Even if they don’t make it, at least I know I tried.”

As they left the house, police tied yellow caution tape around their front door to show they had left.