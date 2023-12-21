61°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

At least 15 killed after mass shooting at Prague university

The Associated Press
December 21, 2023 - 8:10 am
 
Updated December 21, 2023 - 9:33 am
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, D ...
Police officers secure an area after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in down ...
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A police officer guards a street after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, ...
A police officer guards a street after a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Cze ...
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in down ...
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

PRAGUE — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing at least 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

The bloodshed took place in the philosophy department building of Charles University, where the shooter was a student, Prague Police Chief Martin Vondrasek said. He has not been named publicly.

Police gave no details about the victims or a possible motive for the shooting at the building located near the Vltava River in Jan Palach Square. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said investigators do not suspect a link to any extemist ideology or groups.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of the nearby Rudolfinum Gallery, said he saw from a window a person standing on a balcony of the building and shooting a gun.

Police said they were still searching the area, including the balcony, for possible explosives. The building was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The building forms part of the square and faces a bridge across the river with a view of Prague Castle, the seat of the Czech presidency. President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by what happened and offered his condolences to the relatives of the victims.

Where tourists, students and others would normally be enjoying the view of the iconic monument instead reflected chaos and terror on Thursday afternoon. Police vehicles and ambulances sped across the bridge with their sirens wailing to each the empty square, which was sealed off by officers.

Some video footage from the scene showed people being evacuated from the building and others trying to hide by a wall.

MOST READ
1
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
Judge declines to dismiss charges against teen in fatal hit-and-run
2
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
3
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
LIV Golf Las Vegas grounds passes on sale at steep prices
4
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
CARTOON: Not ready for prime time
5
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Packages are stacked on the doorstep of a home on Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper Darby, Pa. Retailers ...
Here’s what you can do if your holiday deliveries were stolen
By HALELUYA HADERO AP Business Writer

You found the perfect gift online. You ordered it. A notification on your phone shows the package arrived. But when you open your doors and it’s nowhere to be found.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral cer ...
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2023
By Bernard McGhee The Associated Press

Yevgeny Prigozhin rose from being an ex-con and hot dog vendor to winning lucrative Kremlin contracts and heading a formidable mercenary army. But it all came to a sudden end when the private plane carrying him and others mysteriously exploded over Russia.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, right, gestures after a meeting with his Cypriot counterpar ...
Israel seeking fast track for Gaza aid through Cyprus
By Menelaos Hadjicostis The Associated Press

Israel’s foreign minister said teams are hammering out the details so that humanitarian aid shipments to the Gaza Strip can begin as soon as possible.

More stories
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
Man fires gun outside Jewish temple in upstate NY as Hanukkah begins, nobody injured
AP releases new analysis of video of last month’s deadly Gaza hospital explosion
AP releases new analysis of video of last month’s deadly Gaza hospital explosion
Israel faces new calls for cease-fire from allies
Israel faces new calls for cease-fire from allies
‘No sign of terrorist activity’ in US-Canada border explosion, NY Gov says
‘No sign of terrorist activity’ in US-Canada border explosion, NY Gov says
With antisemitism rising as the Israel-Hamas war rages, Europe’s Jews worry
With antisemitism rising as the Israel-Hamas war rages, Europe’s Jews worry
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas
New signs emerge of ‘widespread’ sexual crimes by Hamas