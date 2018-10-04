At least 19 sickened by chemicals at Southern California pool

Authorities say 19 people, many of them children, were sickened by exposure to a chemical at a Southern California swimming pool. But their problems are non-life-threatening.

Nearly 20 Overcome By Pool Fumes At Swim School In Thousand Oaks (CBS LA/Inform)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Authorities now say 19 people, many of them children, were sickened by exposure to a chemical at a Southern California swimming pool. But their problems are non-life-threatening.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the people were overcome by fumes Wednesday evening at Daland Swim School in Thousand Oaks, north of Los Angeles. Some reported having trouble breathing.

A dozen people were taken to hospitals, including several who at first were described as being in a critical state.

However, sheriff’s officials say all are expected to recover.

The Los Angeles Times says authorities believe an equipment malfunction began pumping extra chlorine into the pool.

A call to the swim school wasn’t immediately returned.